2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?
- The new Kia Seltos is now built on the K3 platform
- The Seltos gets new styling, more features and better tech
- No change in engine options but is that good or bad?
When Kia entered India over six years ago, it took a calculated risk. Not only was it stepping into a tough market, but it also chose the fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment, dominated by its sister brand, the Hyundai Creta. The gamble paid off. The Seltos quickly became a household name and a benchmark for new-market entry. Fast forward to 2025, and Kia has launched the second-generation Seltos.
It’s bigger, more feature-rich and sharper than before, but it arrives in a far more crowded space. New rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Tata Sierra are already here, and the next-gen Renault Duster is just around the corner. The question is simple - Does the new-gen Kia Seltos still has what it takes?
Looks & Size
The boxy stance, wide grille and integrated LED DRLs draw inspiration from the larger Tellurid
The second-gen Seltos is clearly larger than before, thanks to the new K3 platform, but the real talking point is the design. As with most Kia models, it’s polarising. You’ll either like it or you won’t, and I’m firmly in the former camp. The boxy stance, wide grille and integrated LED DRLs draw inspiration from the larger Telluride and give the Seltos real road presence. Wider intakes and chunkier bumpers add to the sense of muscle.
All-LED lighting is standard across variants of the Kia Seltos
All-LED lighting is standard across the range. Higher trims get a more complex DRL signature and full LED headlamps, while connected LED tail-lamps with a starmap pattern are standard and clearly inspired by the new Carens Clavis.
The wheel sizes range from 16- to 18-inch and the latter most, in its dual-tone guise, is what you get to see here. However, the new neon green calipers might not be to everyone’s taste.
Also Read: All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled: A Detailed Look In Pictures
The wheel sizes range from 16- to 18-inch and the latter most, in its dual-tone guise, is what you get to see here
Personally, I feel might look nice with lighter body colours like this Frost Blue or Morning mist, but not on this other Magma Red shade. One highlight about the dual colours you see here is that even the ORVMs get this two-tone treatment, that looks very premium.
New tech-led upgrades include flush-fitting door handles with auto pop-out, a segment-first feature, and proximity-based keyless entry. The bonnet now gets hydraulic struts, which are nice to have, though a powered tailgate would have been more useful. Boot space has grown to 447 litres, up by 14 litres. While the loading lip is slightly high, the flat floor and a full-size spare wheel make it a practical improvement overall.
Interior & Cabin Features
Step inside, and you will be hard pressed to find any similarity to the outgoing model. The new cabin design prioritises space and comfort, with strong horizontal lines, slim air-con vents and a wide multi-screen layout that enhances the sense of width. The Smoky Black & White two-tone interiors add a sense of roominess, while the new seats feel more comfortable Soft-touch materials are used generously, and overall fit and finish feel top-notch.
Feature-wise, the Seltos ticks all the right boxes for today’s buyer. You get dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats and multiple Type-C USB ports. Kia goes a step further with a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, reverse-tilt ORVMs and a new double-D multifunction steering wheel. What’s missing, though, is a powered co-driver seat and puddle lamps with logo projection, both of which the Creta offers.
Rear seat comfort has improved thanks to the longer wheelbase and better-shaped seats with good bolstering and under-thigh support. Rear AC vents and two Type-C USB ports come as standard, but the absence of a boss-mode lever, which allows you to adjust the front passenger seat from behind, is a miss. Again, a feature that is available in the Creta but not here. But you do get retractable sunblinds, which is one of my favourite features and a panoramic sunroof (available from HTK (O) trim).
Also Read: New Kia Seltos Launched: Top 5 Highlights
Infotainment & Tech
Tech geeks might also favour the Seltos long list of equipment on offer. Dual screen set-up with 10.25-inch and 10.5-inch digital cluster is standard, but this top-spec trim goes a step further with three screens. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5-inch touchscreen for the AC controls (like Syros) and a 12.3-inch HD driver cluster. You also don’t need to carry any cables anymore because wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, and yes, everything works seamlessly.
But it’s not just HD screens, Kia also offers a sweet Bose surround sound system with a subwoofer. There’s a host of new and updated connected car tech, along with an air purifier system. A feature that will be a big USP for buyers in Delhi-NCR.
Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared
Safety Features
Safety is a clear strength of the new Seltos. Built on the K3 platform, the bodyshell uses high-strength steel and hot-stamped components to improve rigidity and crash protection. Kia also packs in 24 standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS, brake assist and electronic stability control.
You also get hill-start assist, downhill brake control and vehicle stability management for added confidence, along with tyre pressure monitoring, all-wheel disc brakes, emergency stop signalling, a rear-view camera with sensors and ISOFIX mounts as standard.
Kia also packs in 24 standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS, brake assist and electronic stability control
Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared
Level 2 ADAS is available as well, bringing camera- and radar-based assistance. With eight cameras around the SUV, it supports features like forward collision warning and avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert with intervention and lane-keep assist. In total, there are 21 ADAS functions, including a class-leading 360-degree camera system with one of the clearest surround views in the segment. The auto-dimming IRVM also offers a sharp feed and retains the emergency buttons.
In total, there are 21 ADAS functions, including a class-leading 360-degree camera system
That said, ADAS won’t suit everyone. Indian road conditions can limit its usefulness, and I prefer keeping most of the functions switched off. If you share that view, it’s worth noting that the range-topping Tech Line and GT Line trims - HTX and GTX – are also available without ADAS.
Powertrain & Performance
The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine offers - 158 bhp & 253 Nm
What hasn’t changed on the new Seltos are the engine options. You still get the familiar 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol. It’s the turbo-petrol that I drove, and it remains the most engaging of the lot. Globally, Kia also offers a hybrid version, which was expected to come to India, but for now the company says it isn’t cost-effective. Kia is working on localisation, so a hybrid Seltos could still be on the cards down the line.
|Engine
|1.5 NA Petrol
|1.5 T-GDi Turbo Petrol
|1.5 Diesel
|Displacement
|1497 cc
|1482 cc
|1493 cc
|Max Power
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
|Transmission
|6 MT / IVT
|6 iMT / 7 DCT
|6 MT / 6 AT
In terms of performance, the engine’s character is largely unchanged. With 158 bhp and 253 Nm, it feels spirited once on the move. There is noticeable turbo lag at low revs, so it rewards a measured driving style. Build speed progressively, cross 1,800 rpm, and the engine comes alive, pulling cleanly and making triple-digit speeds effortless.
The car I drove was equipped with the 7-speed DCT, which delivers smooth, clean shifts and puts power down effectively. It’s tuned more for ease than outright aggression, but paddle shifters and a sport mode do add a layer of engagement. What’s disappointing, though, is the absence of a proper manual gearbox. Kia continues to offer the 6-speed iMT instead of a conventional manual, unlike the Creta and Carens, and that feels like a missed opportunity.
Comfort & Dynamics
Kia says customer feedback played a big role in shaping the second-gen Seltos, and on-road comfort was a clear focus area. The outgoing model’s sporty setup could feel a bit firm, so the suspension has been softened. The result is a more supple ride that deals with road imperfections better, keeping harshness out of the cabin.
That hasn’t come at the cost of handling. Thanks to the new K3-platform steering setup, the Seltos still feels composed and predictable. The steering is lighter, which works well in the city, yet it remains confident on the highway. At speed, the SUV feels planted and reassuring, giving the driver a strong sense of control.
Verdict
Compared to the outgoing model, the new-gen Seltos raises the bar. It’s bolder and more distinctive, with global design cues and a boxy stance that significantly enhance its road presence. The real highlight, though, is the step up in comfort and the addition of smarter, more meaningful tech.
With prices due on January 2, 2026, we’ll soon know how well it stacks up against the new wave of rivals in the segment
Having said that, if you already own a facelifted Kia Seltos or a Creta, the new Seltos’ features will seem only incremental and not path breaking. What it is though is an ideal upgrade for anyone coming from a hatchback or subcompact sedan. In any case, if you do choose the new Seltos, it will not disappoint, but pricing will be critical. With prices due on January 2, 2026, we’ll soon know how well it stacks up against the new wave of rivals in the segment.
Related News
Research More on Kia Seltos 2026
Popular Kia Models
- Kia
SonetEx-showroom Price₹ 7.3 - 14.09 Lakh
- Kia
CarensEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 12.77 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.79 - 19.81 Lakh
- Kia
CarnivalEx-showroom Price₹ 59.42 Lakh
- Kia
EV6Ex-showroom Price₹ 76.52 Lakh
- Kia
EV9Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.51 Crore
- Kia
Carens ClavisEx-showroom Price₹ 11.08 - 20.71 Lakh
- Kia
Carens Clavis EVEx-showroom Price₹ 17.99 - 24.49 Lakh
- Kia
SyrosEx-showroom Price₹ 8.67 - 15.94 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia Seltos 2026Expected Price₹ 12 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-02
- Mahindra XUV 7XOExpected Price₹ 14 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-05
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-12
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor T03Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Trending News
- 10 mins readTata Sierra Review: India’s New Favourite?
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- India Bike Week 2025 In Pictures: Highlights From Edition 12The 12th Edition of IBW was held on December 19 and 20, and if you missed this year’s festival, here is a recap of all that happened.3 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Dec 23, 2025Tata To Enter Rs 40 Lakh Passenger Car Market With First Avinya Electric SUV In End-2026Set to be one of three EV launches from Tata Motors next year, the first in the Avinya series of electric vehicles will catapult the Pune-based carmaker into uncharted market territory, as it will be the most expensive Tata yet.1 min read
- Will The Kawasaki W230 Be Launched In India?Kawasaki India has teased the W230 on its Instagram handle, indicating that the Kawasaki W230 may be in consideration for a launch in India.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Dec 23, 2025Suzuki Fronx Secures One Star Safety Rating In ANCAP Crash Tests As Rear Seatbelt Fails During TestingThe Fronx scored less than 50 per cent points in both, adult and child occupant protection categories.1 min read
- Final Jaguar F-Pace Rolls Of The Line: Production EndsThe Jaguar F-Pace marks the end of the brand’s internal combustion lineup, as the final model rolls off the line.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 22, 2025Maruti Suzuki Celerio Secures Three-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash TestsSix airbags-equipped model secured a three-star adult and two-star child occupant protection rating; the dual airbag model scored a two-star rating.3 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 22, 20252026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!The new Tata Harrier and Safari petrol packs a new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion engine, but is it an ideal alternative to the diesel version?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 19, 2025Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review: Worth The Wait?After a long wait, the first-ever electric Maruti Suzuki is here. It’s the e-Vitara, and it comes with a few promises. But arriving this late, is it worth the wait? Or is it a case of too little, too late?9 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 18, 2025Mercedes-Benz G450d: The Subtle Power of EvolutionThe Mercedes-Benz G 450d evolves subtly with more power, improved efficiency, and modern tech, while staying true to the timeless G-Class design. And character.4 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Dec 11, 2025Harley-Davidson X440 T First Ride Review: Smarter and SharperHarley-Davidson has taken the X440 and given it a more focused and engaging twist. The result is the X440 T—essentially the same platform but updated in areas that give the motorcycle more appeal and riders more thrill.5 mins read