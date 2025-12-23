2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?

When Kia entered India over six years ago, it took a calculated risk. Not only was it stepping into a tough market, but it also chose the fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment, dominated by its sister brand, the Hyundai Creta. The gamble paid off. The Seltos quickly became a household name and a benchmark for new-market entry. Fast forward to 2025, and Kia has launched the second-generation Seltos.

It’s bigger, more feature-rich and sharper than before, but it arrives in a far more crowded space. New rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Tata Sierra are already here, and the next-gen Renault Duster is just around the corner. The question is simple - Does the new-gen Kia Seltos still has what it takes?

Looks & Size

The boxy stance, wide grille and integrated LED DRLs draw inspiration from the larger Tellurid

The second-gen Seltos is clearly larger than before, thanks to the new K3 platform, but the real talking point is the design. As with most Kia models, it’s polarising. You’ll either like it or you won’t, and I’m firmly in the former camp. The boxy stance, wide grille and integrated LED DRLs draw inspiration from the larger Telluride and give the Seltos real road presence. Wider intakes and chunkier bumpers add to the sense of muscle.

All-LED lighting is standard across variants of the Kia Seltos

All-LED lighting is standard across the range. Higher trims get a more complex DRL signature and full LED headlamps, while connected LED tail-lamps with a starmap pattern are standard and clearly inspired by the new Carens Clavis.

The wheel sizes range from 16- to 18-inch and the latter most, in its dual-tone guise, is what you get to see here. However, the new neon green calipers might not be to everyone’s taste.

Also Read: All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled: A Detailed Look In Pictures

The wheel sizes range from 16- to 18-inch and the latter most, in its dual-tone guise, is what you get to see here

Personally, I feel might look nice with lighter body colours like this Frost Blue or Morning mist, but not on this other Magma Red shade. One highlight about the dual colours you see here is that even the ORVMs get this two-tone treatment, that looks very premium.

New tech-led upgrades include flush-fitting door handles with auto pop-out, a segment-first feature, and proximity-based keyless entry. The bonnet now gets hydraulic struts, which are nice to have, though a powered tailgate would have been more useful. Boot space has grown to 447 litres, up by 14 litres. While the loading lip is slightly high, the flat floor and a full-size spare wheel make it a practical improvement overall.

Interior & Cabin Features

Step inside, and you will be hard pressed to find any similarity to the outgoing model. The new cabin design prioritises space and comfort, with strong horizontal lines, slim air-con vents and a wide multi-screen layout that enhances the sense of width. The Smoky Black & White two-tone interiors add a sense of roominess, while the new seats feel more comfortable Soft-touch materials are used generously, and overall fit and finish feel top-notch.

Feature-wise, the Seltos ticks all the right boxes for today’s buyer. You get dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats and multiple Type-C USB ports. Kia goes a step further with a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, reverse-tilt ORVMs and a new double-D multifunction steering wheel. What’s missing, though, is a powered co-driver seat and puddle lamps with logo projection, both of which the Creta offers.

Rear seat comfort has improved thanks to the longer wheelbase and better-shaped seats with good bolstering and under-thigh support. Rear AC vents and two Type-C USB ports come as standard, but the absence of a boss-mode lever, which allows you to adjust the front passenger seat from behind, is a miss. Again, a feature that is available in the Creta but not here. But you do get retractable sunblinds, which is one of my favourite features and a panoramic sunroof (available from HTK (O) trim).

Also Read: New Kia Seltos Launched: Top 5 Highlights

Infotainment & Tech

Tech geeks might also favour the Seltos long list of equipment on offer. Dual screen set-up with 10.25-inch and 10.5-inch digital cluster is standard, but this top-spec trim goes a step further with three screens. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5-inch touchscreen for the AC controls (like Syros) and a 12.3-inch HD driver cluster. You also don’t need to carry any cables anymore because wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, and yes, everything works seamlessly.

But it’s not just HD screens, Kia also offers a sweet Bose surround sound system with a subwoofer. There’s a host of new and updated connected car tech, along with an air purifier system. A feature that will be a big USP for buyers in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared

Safety Features

Safety is a clear strength of the new Seltos. Built on the K3 platform, the bodyshell uses high-strength steel and hot-stamped components to improve rigidity and crash protection. Kia also packs in 24 standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS, brake assist and electronic stability control.

You also get hill-start assist, downhill brake control and vehicle stability management for added confidence, along with tyre pressure monitoring, all-wheel disc brakes, emergency stop signalling, a rear-view camera with sensors and ISOFIX mounts as standard.

Kia also packs in 24 standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS, brake assist and electronic stability control

Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared

Level 2 ADAS is available as well, bringing camera- and radar-based assistance. With eight cameras around the SUV, it supports features like forward collision warning and avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert with intervention and lane-keep assist. In total, there are 21 ADAS functions, including a class-leading 360-degree camera system with one of the clearest surround views in the segment. The auto-dimming IRVM also offers a sharp feed and retains the emergency buttons.

In total, there are 21 ADAS functions, including a class-leading 360-degree camera system

That said, ADAS won’t suit everyone. Indian road conditions can limit its usefulness, and I prefer keeping most of the functions switched off. If you share that view, it’s worth noting that the range-topping Tech Line and GT Line trims - HTX and GTX – are also available without ADAS.

Powertrain & Performance

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine offers - 158 bhp & 253 Nm

What hasn’t changed on the new Seltos are the engine options. You still get the familiar 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol. It’s the turbo-petrol that I drove, and it remains the most engaging of the lot. Globally, Kia also offers a hybrid version, which was expected to come to India, but for now the company says it isn’t cost-effective. Kia is working on localisation, so a hybrid Seltos could still be on the cards down the line.

Engine 1.5 NA Petrol 1.5 T-GDi Turbo Petrol 1.5 Diesel Displacement 1497 cc 1482 cc 1493 cc Max Power 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm Peak Torque 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm Transmission 6 MT / IVT 6 iMT / 7 DCT 6 MT / 6 AT

In terms of performance, the engine’s character is largely unchanged. With 158 bhp and 253 Nm, it feels spirited once on the move. There is noticeable turbo lag at low revs, so it rewards a measured driving style. Build speed progressively, cross 1,800 rpm, and the engine comes alive, pulling cleanly and making triple-digit speeds effortless.

The car I drove was equipped with the 7-speed DCT, which delivers smooth, clean shifts and puts power down effectively. It’s tuned more for ease than outright aggression, but paddle shifters and a sport mode do add a layer of engagement. What’s disappointing, though, is the absence of a proper manual gearbox. Kia continues to offer the 6-speed iMT instead of a conventional manual, unlike the Creta and Carens, and that feels like a missed opportunity.

Comfort & Dynamics

Kia says customer feedback played a big role in shaping the second-gen Seltos, and on-road comfort was a clear focus area. The outgoing model’s sporty setup could feel a bit firm, so the suspension has been softened. The result is a more supple ride that deals with road imperfections better, keeping harshness out of the cabin.

That hasn’t come at the cost of handling. Thanks to the new K3-platform steering setup, the Seltos still feels composed and predictable. The steering is lighter, which works well in the city, yet it remains confident on the highway. At speed, the SUV feels planted and reassuring, giving the driver a strong sense of control.

Verdict

Compared to the outgoing model, the new-gen Seltos raises the bar. It’s bolder and more distinctive, with global design cues and a boxy stance that significantly enhance its road presence. The real highlight, though, is the step up in comfort and the addition of smarter, more meaningful tech.

With prices due on January 2, 2026, we’ll soon know how well it stacks up against the new wave of rivals in the segment

Having said that, if you already own a facelifted Kia Seltos or a Creta, the new Seltos’ features will seem only incremental and not path breaking. What it is though is an ideal upgrade for anyone coming from a hatchback or subcompact sedan. In any case, if you do choose the new Seltos, it will not disappoint, but pricing will be critical. With prices due on January 2, 2026, we’ll soon know how well it stacks up against the new wave of rivals in the segment.