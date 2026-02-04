Skoda Kylaq Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone

Just days after rolling out the 50,000th Skoda Kylaq, the Czech carmaker has now announced selling 50,000 units of the subcompact SUV in India. The milestone sales figure was achieved in the span of one year as deliveries of the Skoda Kylaq began in January 2025. The Kylaq has been the brand’s best-selling car, amounting to an average sale of about 3500 to 4000 units every month, which has led to Skoda Auto India’s best-ever sales performance in 2025.

Commenting on the Kylaq’s first anniversary, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Kylaq is a strong testament to our long-term commitment to India and saw us enter the market’s most competitive segment. Crossing the 50,000 sales milestone is truly humbling and reflects the growing trust in the Škoda brand. To build on this momentum, we are expanding the Kylaq line-up with customer-led enhancements, while also making the Kylaq the most accessible vehicle with a real automatic transmission in its segment.”

The Kylaq’s variant lineup has been updated with two new trims: the Classic+ and the range-topping Prestige+. Slotting above the base Classic, the Classic+ adds features like cruise control, LED cabin lighting, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming IRVM, four speakers and an electric sunroof, while also introducing a more affordable automatic option. Priced at Rs 9.25 lakh, the Classic+ AT undercuts the Signature AT by Rs 1.18 lakh.

The Prestige+ continues as the fully loaded option, carrying over all features from the earlier Prestige trim at the same price. Meanwhile, the regular Prestige is now more affordable and, despite losing powered front seats, still retains seat ventilation, keeping its value proposition intact.

Talking about these revisions, Gupta said, “These upgrades also democratise features that matter most to today’s customers, across variants. With a wider and more structured range, and more exciting additions planned later this year, the Kylaq continues to reflect our commitment to offering European technology, strong value and great driving cars for Indian roads.”

To mark the Kylaq’s first anniversary, the brand has announced limited-period offers on select variants with benefits of up to Rs 50,000. Škoda is also offering a 50 per cent discount on the one-year maintenance package, along with an assured gift for all Kylaq buyers. These offers are valid till February 28, 2026.