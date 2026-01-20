2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Revealed With New Tech, Powertrain Updates
- Top variants get new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, rear massage seats & more
- New 8-speed automatic option for 1.0 TSI engine
- Prebookings now open, deliveries start by end-March
Skoda has unveiled the Kushaq facelift, ahead of its launch in the coming weeks. The Kushaq is the first India 2.0 model from Skoda VW to receive a mid-cycle update, with facelifts also planned for the Skoda Slavia, VW Taigun and VW Virtus in the coming year. The 2026 Kushaq gets some notable styling updates, adding some more muscle to the overall design as well as some contemporary design elements to the exterior.
2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Styling
Also read: Skoda Kylaq Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 19,000
Starting from the front, the Kushaq gets a heavily updated fascia. The trademark butterfly grille is now more prominent and upright and continues to be flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The vertical slats in the grille are finished in chrome, though the more notable styling element here is the embedded lightbar that flows in the daytime running lights housed within the headlamps. Lower down, the bumper design has been revised with new inverted L-shaped side vents housing high-set fog lamps and sleeker cladding lower down, replete with a faux silver skid plate.
In profile, the updated Kushaq looks nearly identical to its outgoing sibling, with just the new alloy wheel designs setting it apart.
Also read: Auto Sales December 2025: Mahindra Edges Out Tata To No. 2, Hyundai Drops To Fourth In Domestic Sales
Moving to the rear, the biggest change comes in the form of the new faux lightbar design taillamps, which features a illuminating Skoda wordmark. Also updated is the rear bumper design, which adds some muscle to the SUV.
2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Interior
Moving to the cabin, the differences are in the details. The overall dashboard design has not changed from the outgoing SUV, although the thick swathe of gloss black plastic on the dashboard has been replaced by a matte-finish panel. The same is also visible on the centre console. Additionally, Skoda looks to have stepped away from the dual-tone black and grey cabin design to a black and beige theme. The remainder of the cabin is virtually unchanged, including the two-spoke steering design that has been carried over from the outgoing SUV.
Also read: Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing Again Ahead Of Debut
2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Features
Moving to the features, the changes start from the entry-level model. Skoda has expanded the standard feature list to now include LED headlamps and taillamps, auto headlamps and wipers, a sunroof, a rear wiper, a rear defogger, an auto dimming IRVM, auto climate control and alloy wheels. Additionally, features such as an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, tyre pressure monitoring, keyless entry and go, cruise control, wireless charging pad and cooled glovebox are available from the mid-spec variants onwards.
Meanwhile, top variants now feature a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (up from 8 inches), a panoramic sunroof (a first for the Kushaq), and first-in-segment massaging rear seats. Other features on offer include an updated 10-inch touchscreen, powered front seats with ventilation, front parking sensors, Google Automotive AI-powered voice assistant and more.
Also read: Skoda Auto India Achieves 5 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Powertrains
Skoda has carried over the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engine options. The big change, however, comes with the gearboxes for the 1.0 TSI. The unit continues to be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, though the old 6-speed torque converter automatic has been dropped in favour of a new 8-speed automatic torque converter unit.
The 1.5 TSI, meanwhile, is only being offered with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Bookings & Deliveries
Skoda has opened pre-bookings for the new Kushaq with a booking amount of Rs 15,000. Deliveries, meanwhile, are set to commence by end-March 2026. Expect prices to be announced in the coming weeks.
