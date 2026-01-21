Skoda Kylaq Classic+, Prestige+ Prices Revealed

Skoda has updated the Kylaq subcompact SUV’s line-up with two new variants - the lower-spec Classic+ and a new range-topping Prestige+. Prices for the Kylaq Classic+ start at Rs 8.25 lakh, while the new Prestige+ is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.



Skoda Kylaq Classic+: What Do You Get?



A step up from the entry Classic trim, the Classic+ adds in some features from higher variants, such as cruise control, LED interior lighting, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear view mirror, four speakers and an electric sunroof.



Aside from the small feature additions, the Classic+ drops the starting price for the Kylaq automatic (AT) with the gearbox option previously offered from the Signature trim onwards. The Classic+ AT is priced at Rs 9.25 lakh - about Rs 1.18 lakh less than the Signature AT.



Skoda Kylaq Prestige+: What Do You Get?

Focusing on the new Prestige+ trim, its gets all the bells and whistles from the previous range-topping Prestige trim level with no new feature additions. Instead, Skoda has dropped the powered front seats, though it still offers ventilation, from the Prestige trim, while relegating it to a rung below the new top variant. Another interesting feature tweak is the lack of in-built telematics functions on the Prestige variants, with Skoda now offering it as an accessory dongle instead.



Prestige trim now lacks powered front seats, though it retains seat ventilation; powered seats are exclusive to the new Prestige+ trim.

As before, buyers can get both the manual and automatic gearbox options with the 1.0 TSI petrol engine.



Skoda Kylaq: Feature Shuffle & Revised Pricing

Aside from the two new variants, Skoda has reshuffled some of the features, which has resulted in some variants getting more expensive. The base Classic trim no longer gets wheel covers for the 2026 model year, though it has not affected the prices.



Sunroof now offered from the new Classic+ trim onwards.

Moving to the Signature trim onwards, you now get the addition of an electric sunroof - previously exclusive to the top variant. Also added are paddle shifters for the automatic gearbox, which were exclusive to the Prestige trim in 2025. Rain-sensing wipers and an auto dimming rear view mirror now also form part of the package as well.



Additionally, the telematics functions are now an accessory from the Signature+ trim onwards, while the Prestige trim no longer gets powered front seats.



Here’s how this affects the model’s pricing:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Classic MT Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Nil Classic+ MT (NEW) — Rs 8.25 lakh NA Classic+ AT (NEW) — Rs 9.25 lakh NA Signature MT Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.43 lakh Rs 33,000 Signature AT Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 10.43 lakh Rs 33,000 Signature+ MT Rs 10.44 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 33,000 Signature+ AT Rs 11.44 lakh Rs 11.77 lakh Rs 33,000 Prestige MT Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh (Rs 24,000) Prestige AT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh (Rs 24,000) Prestige+ MT (NEW) — Rs 11.99 lakh NA Prestige+ AT (NEW) — Rs 12.99 lakh NA

The Signature trims are now more expensive by Rs 33,000 thanks to the feature enrichment, while the Prestige trim is now more affordable by Rs 24,000. Interestingly, the addition of the new top variants does not affect the price of the fully loaded Kylaq, which remains unchanged at Rs 11.99 lakh for the manual and Rs 12.99 lakh for the automatic.

All prices, ex-showroom.