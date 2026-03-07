Toyota Rumion Gets New Base E Variant, Prices Now Start At Rs 9.56 Lakh

Toyota has introduced a new entry-level E variant of the Toyota Rumion at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The addition of a new base variant reduces the Rumion’s starting price by Rs 95,000. The Rumion is now available in four trims: E, S, G and V. Prices for the rest of the lineup remain unchanged, with the range topping out at Rs 13.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

The E variant is offered only with a petrol-manual configuration. It uses the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103hp, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This trim does not offer an automatic transmission or a CNG option. In terms of equipment, the base variant gets projector halogen headlights, LED taillights, manual air conditioning, all four power windows and rear parking sensors. Safety features include six airbags and hill-hold assist.

However, it misses out on several features available in higher variants, including rear AC vents, powered outside rearview mirrors, an adjustable inside rearview mirror and an infotainment system with speakers. The Rumion continues to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Kia Carens in the Indian MPV segment.