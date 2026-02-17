Toyota Hyryder 7-Seat Version Spied Testing

Back in April 2025, spy shots of what was believed to be a three-row SUV based on the Toyota Hyryder grabbed attention. As it turned out, that model was actually the Maruti Victoris. Now, nearly a year later, images of a fresh test mule have surfaced, and this one appears to be the 7-seat iteration of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder currently on sale in India.

Also Read: New Toyota Highlander EV Is Brand's First 3-Row Electric SUV

The test mule, believed to be the three-row version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, retains much of the standard model’s upright SUV proportions, though the extended rear section is hard to miss. While the front and side profile appear largely similar under camouflage, the longer roofline and stretched rear overhang hint at additional seating.

The quarter glass area also looks slightly enlarged, suggesting space carved out for a third row. The test car rides on alloy wheels similar in size and design to the five-seater, and the overall stance remains familiar, albeit with visibly added length at the back.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets Head-Up Display, Dash Cam With Optional ‘Tech Package’

While the interior remains under wraps for now, the seven-seat version is expected to feature an additional third row, along with a few upgrades over the standard Hyryder. Likely additions could include Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, an updated infotainment system and enhancements to overall in-car tech.

The Hyryder, in its 7-seat derivative, will likely be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a strong hybrid version, which also has a 1.5-litre motor with a hybrid system. Transmission options could remain the same with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit and e-CVT automatic for the hybrid model.



Spy shot source