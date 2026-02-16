logo
Mobileye To Deploy Hands-Off ADAS Tech In India In 2027

Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Feb 16, 2026, 04:53 PM
Key Highlights
  • India has potential to become third largest ADAS market
  • Mobileye working on localisation to ADAS tech in India
  • Supervision hands-off ADAS tech coming to India in 2027

Automotive tech firm Mobileye, at the recently concluded ADAS Show 2026, revealed that it planned to commence testing its Hands-Off ADAS technologies in India from 2027. During a presentation, Mobileye Vice President for India & China, Elie Luskin, revealed that the company had plans to localise its Level 2+ ADAS systems for the Indian market, with testing of hands-off systems commencing from 2027.
Mobileye

Speaking to car&bike Luskin said that Mobileye offered a scalable ADAS solution ranging from a basic system up to full Robotaxi or full driverless tech in global markets. The hands-off systems fell somewhere in the middle and were capable of driving the vehicle in multiple scenarios, including in deep urban environments, without the driver needing to make inputs at the steering or the pedals.

“So what we are planning to do by 2027, we are planning to deploy this solution in India. We are finalising the details now. We already have two vehicles equipped with this system in India. We are starting data collection, and we are way ahead in making this a reality,” Luskin said.
ADAS regulations cars

Luskin added that the system would initially become operational on highways but would gain urban manoeuvring capabilities through subsequent OTA updates.

India Could Become Third Largest ADAS Market In The World

Speaking during a separate presentation, Luskin revealed that the upcoming ADAS regulations for commercial vehicles and the new Bharat NCAP 2.0 norms could help the tech flourish in the Indian market. He stated that just on the CV side alone, sales of ADAS system in India could cross 1 million units a year. Furthermore, the new Bharat NCAP 2.0 norms and any subsequent norms to mandate the tech in passenger cars could make India the third-largest ADAS market.
India ADAS regulations

“So to make it work, Mobileye has dedicated a lot of resources to localise. So all of our ecosystem is now being localised in terms of local manufacturing, local validation, working closely with OEMs with an eye to make this happen in India,” Luskin said.

