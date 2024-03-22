Login
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles

The collaboration will focus on integrating Mobileye’s self-driving system into Volkswagen's future cars across the group brands
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen will leverage Mobileye’s expertise in autonomous driving technology.
  • The tech will make it across VW Group brands including Audi, Porsche, Bentley and more.
  • Mobileye is working on advanced driving tech including Level 4 autonomous driving.

Volkswagen Group has announced a collaboration with Mobileye Global, a major player in autonomous driving technology. The companies together will work on bringing Level 4 autonomous vehicles to the commercial market. The collaboration will also focus on integrating Mobileye’s self-driving system into Volkswagen's future cars across the group brands. 

 

Also ReadVolkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled

Volkswagen will leverage Mobileye’s expertise in software, hardware components, and digital mapping, enabling the vehicles to operate autonomously within specific urban areas. The electric vehicle will come equipped with high-performance computers, cameras, Lidar tech and radar units, which will allow a constant connection and real-time data and map updates. 


Mobileye’s highly automated driving tech is based on its Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Chauffeur platforms. Volkswagen Group’s Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche brands will use these technologies to quickly introduce new premium driving functions across multiple vehicles across different powertrain options. 

 

Also ReadVolkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
 

The tech includes advanced assistance systems for highway and urban driving like automated overtaking on multilane highways in permitted areas and conditions. It also includes automatic stopping at red lights and stop signs, and support in intersections and roundabouts. 


Speaking about the collaboration, Oliver Blume, CEO, Volkswagen Group and Porsche AG, said, “Our goal is to offer our customers throughout the world outstanding products with cutting-edge technology. New automated driving functions will significantly boost convenience and safety. These functions, which will be tailored to our brands and products, will make every trip a personal, individual experience. In Mobileye, we have an additional first-class partner to shape this automotive future together.”

Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye, said, “We are proud to work closely with Volkswagen Group to make the future of driving safer, more automated and more rewarding. Through these programs, we see Volkswagen Group leading the industry in putting AI-powered advanced driver assistance technology in the hands of consumers globally and developing new services with autonomous vehicles.”

 

Also Read: Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
 

The Volkswagen Group and Mobileye already have been collaborating on advanced driver assistance systems. Mobileye will provide enhanced Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities within the VW Group. The new tech will allow drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel but will have to remain attentive while driving. 


VW and Mobileye are also working on Level 3 functions with the capability to temporarily take over specified driving tasks, which will not require continuous driver attention. Both companies are jointly working on the new technology. Mobileye will implement Level 4 fully automated driving system on the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz when the model enters series production for mobility and transportation services. 


 

