Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent

The ID.4 will be the first BEV from Volkswagen to be offered for sale in India
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen has showcased the ID.4 in India.
  • The ID.4 sits below the ID.3 in the brand's global lineup.
  • The ID-4 is offered on both single-motor and dual-motor guises globally.

Volkswagen has showcased the ID.4 all-electric crossover in India. Volkswagen has confirmed that the ID.4 will be launched in India, although it hasn't stated when. Upon launch, it will be the first BEV from the brand to be offered for sale in India. One of the brand’s most popular EVs in the global market, the ID.4 is offered in multiple trims worldwide and sits below the ID.3 hatchback in the brand’s global portfolio. Volkswagen has previously showcased the ID.4 GTX in India at their annual brand conference in 2023. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India

The vehicle gets a 12.9-inch infotainment display

 

Visually, the ID.4 is a sharp-looking vehicle with edgy-looking headlamps, front air intakes and taillamps, linked via a lightbar. On the inside, the vehicle gets a simplistic layout with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled

 

Globally, the ID.4 is offered on both single-motor and dual-motor guises. The base model makes 168 bhp, the ID.4 Pro produces 282 bhp while the GTX model makes 334 bhp. The larger 77 kWh battery pack delivers 550 km of range (WLTP) in the ID.4 Pro. The versions with the smaller 52 kWh battery pack however have 342 km of range (WLTP). It has not been confirmed which variants of the ID.4 will be offered in India.

 

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details

