Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India

Skoda Auto India recently confirmed working on a new sub-compact SUV for the Indian market. Slated to be launched in 2025, the upcoming model is the first sub-4-metre SUV from the Czech brand, images of a test mule have recently surfaced online. The photos only give us a quick glimpse of the unnamed Skoda SUV’s rear section, however, it does look like it's nearing the production stage.

The new Skoda SUV is built on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, along with their Volkswagen cousins – Taigun and Virtus, respectively. This means we are likely to see several design elements, features and tech to be shared by the new subcompact offering.

The new Skoda sub-4-metre SUV is slated to be launched in 2025

In fact, based on these spy photos we can tell you that the SUV is likely to come with LED taillights, along with faux roof rails. These coincide with the design sketches released by the company. Other features will include - LED daytime running light, bumper-mounted headlight housing and the signature Skoda grille.

Under the hood, the new Skoda subcompact SUV is likely to come with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, that’s currently offered with Kushaq and Slavia. Expect to see both manual and automatic transmission choices on offer.

As of now, the SUV doesn’t have a name, however, Skoda announced a campaign to find a name for it. The individual who sends in the winning entry stands a chance to win the new subcompact SUV itself. On its part, Skoda has shortlisted five names for the SUV - Kylaq, Kariq, Kymaq, Kyroq and Kwiq. Expect the new Skoda SUV to be priced under Rs. 10 lakh, and we can also expect a VW derivative of the SUV to follow.

