Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India

Skoda has announced its next big move in the Indian market will be the launch of its first sub-four-metre SUV, which will arrive early in 2025. Today, the Czech brand only revealed a glimpse of the first sketch of this new subcompact SUV, which reveals its LED daytime running light, bumper-mounted headlight housing and the signature Skoda grille. This new SUV, which is yet to be named, will be based on the company's highly localised MQB A0 IN platform, and will take Skoda into 'the heart' of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Speaking at the announcement, Petr Janeba said the new subcompact SUV will help Skoda India achieve sales of 1 lakh passenger vehicles within the first year of its launch, also doubling the company's market share in the same year. Skoda is setting up a separate production line for the subcompact SUV at its manufacturing facility near Pune.

"There is an appetite for premium vehicles which are still accessible, which is what our subcompact SUV will be all about", said Janeba, adding that the new model, which will have "features not seen before" in the segment, will help Skoda find its way into Tier 3 and Tier 4 locations, and hinted this "affordable" new SUV will target a 5-star NCAP crash test rating.

Skoda has also kicked off a campaign to seek a name for this new SUV from the Indian audience. The individual who sends in the winning entry stands a chance to win the new subcompact SUV itself. On its part, Skoda has shortlisted five names for the SUV -- Kylaq, Kariq, Kymaq, Kyroq and Kwiq.

The arrival of the new subcompact Skoda SUV will mark the company's re-entry into India's fiercely contested sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle market. Skoda hasn't had a single sub-Rs 10 lakh car in India since the Rapid was discontinued in 2021, and this will be its smallest offering for the Indian market yet since the Fabia hatchback.

We expect the company to offer this SUV with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which also has a high level of local content and will enable Skoda to price it competitively against established rivals such as the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.