Login

Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India

Designed and developed in India, Skoda's Tata Nexon rival will mark the company's re-entry into the competitive sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle market
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda's sub-compact SUV will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform.
  • Likely to be equipped with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.
  • Expected to help Skoda double its India market share within a year of launch.

Skoda has announced its next big move in the Indian market will be the launch of its first sub-four-metre SUV, which will arrive early in 2025. Today, the Czech brand only revealed a glimpse of the first sketch of this new subcompact SUV, which reveals its LED daytime running light, bumper-mounted headlight housing and the signature Skoda grille. This new SUV, which is yet to be named, will be based on the company's highly localised MQB A0 IN platform, and will take Skoda into 'the heart' of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

 

Also Read: Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech

This new SUV, which is yet to be named, will be based on the company's highly localised MQB A0 IN platform

 

Speaking at the announcement, Petr Janeba said the new subcompact SUV will help Skoda India achieve sales of 1 lakh passenger vehicles within the first year of its launch, also doubling the company's market share in the same year. Skoda is setting up a separate production line for the subcompact SUV at its manufacturing facility near Pune.

 

"There is an appetite for premium vehicles which are still accessible, which is what our subcompact SUV will be all about", said Janeba, adding that the new model, which will have "features not seen before" in the segment, will help Skoda find its way into Tier 3 and Tier 4 locations, and hinted this "affordable" new SUV will target a 5-star NCAP crash test rating.

 

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units

Skoda is setting up a separate production line for the subcompact SUV at its manufacturing facility near Pune

 

Skoda has also kicked off a campaign to seek a name for this new SUV from the Indian audience. The individual who sends in the winning entry stands a chance to win the new subcompact SUV itself. On its part, Skoda has shortlisted five names for the SUV -- Kylaq, Kariq, Kymaq, Kyroq and Kwiq.

 

The arrival of the new subcompact Skoda SUV will mark the company's re-entry into India's fiercely contested sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle market. Skoda hasn't had a single sub-Rs 10 lakh car in India since the Rapid was discontinued in 2021, and this will be its smallest offering for the Indian market yet since the Fabia hatchback. 

 

Also Read: Ex-Skoda India Sales Head Zac Hollis Joins VinFast As Asia Sales Director

 

We expect the company to offer this SUV with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which also has a high level of local content and will enable Skoda to price it competitively against established rivals such as the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Skoda Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 World Car Of The Year Top 3 Finalists Announced
2024 World Car Of The Year Top 3 Finalists Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16874 second ago

Electric vehicles are in the running in almost all the categories with the top three finalists for the top honours being dominated by EVs

BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League
BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The Grand Finale in Bangalore was a rousing success as the event drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Is Royal Enfield readying for a double whammy? Two new 650 cc models, the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spied testing together. Looks like 2024 will be yet another happening year for Royal Enfield.

BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Built to rival the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe
Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices

Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Q2 now packs in Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard and gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen.

VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally

Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade

Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023

Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

12 days ago

New Style Edition is based on the top 1.5 TSI DSG variant and sports a Rs 30,000 premium

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq EV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq EV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

25 days ago

All electric SUV is on display at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India stall at the Expo.

Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The majority, 7.81 lakh units, were manufactured at its Czech plants while the remainder was from international facilities.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.

Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh
Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received a maximum price hike of Rs 64,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved