Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
By Amaan Ahmed
2 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- Skoda's sub-compact SUV will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform.
- Likely to be equipped with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.
- Expected to help Skoda double its India market share within a year of launch.
Skoda has announced its next big move in the Indian market will be the launch of its first sub-four-metre SUV, which will arrive early in 2025. Today, the Czech brand only revealed a glimpse of the first sketch of this new subcompact SUV, which reveals its LED daytime running light, bumper-mounted headlight housing and the signature Skoda grille. This new SUV, which is yet to be named, will be based on the company's highly localised MQB A0 IN platform, and will take Skoda into 'the heart' of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Also Read: Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech
This new SUV, which is yet to be named, will be based on the company's highly localised MQB A0 IN platform
Speaking at the announcement, Petr Janeba said the new subcompact SUV will help Skoda India achieve sales of 1 lakh passenger vehicles within the first year of its launch, also doubling the company's market share in the same year. Skoda is setting up a separate production line for the subcompact SUV at its manufacturing facility near Pune.
"There is an appetite for premium vehicles which are still accessible, which is what our subcompact SUV will be all about", said Janeba, adding that the new model, which will have "features not seen before" in the segment, will help Skoda find its way into Tier 3 and Tier 4 locations, and hinted this "affordable" new SUV will target a 5-star NCAP crash test rating.
Also Read: Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
Skoda is setting up a separate production line for the subcompact SUV at its manufacturing facility near Pune
Skoda has also kicked off a campaign to seek a name for this new SUV from the Indian audience. The individual who sends in the winning entry stands a chance to win the new subcompact SUV itself. On its part, Skoda has shortlisted five names for the SUV -- Kylaq, Kariq, Kymaq, Kyroq and Kwiq.
The arrival of the new subcompact Skoda SUV will mark the company's re-entry into India's fiercely contested sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle market. Skoda hasn't had a single sub-Rs 10 lakh car in India since the Rapid was discontinued in 2021, and this will be its smallest offering for the Indian market yet since the Fabia hatchback.
Also Read: Ex-Skoda India Sales Head Zac Hollis Joins VinFast As Asia Sales Director
We expect the company to offer this SUV with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which also has a high level of local content and will enable Skoda to price it competitively against established rivals such as the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16874 second ago
Electric vehicles are in the running in almost all the categories with the top three finalists for the top honours being dominated by EVs
9 hours ago
The Grand Finale in Bangalore was a rousing success as the event drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators.
11 hours ago
Is Royal Enfield readying for a double whammy? Two new 650 cc models, the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spied testing together. Looks like 2024 will be yet another happening year for Royal Enfield.
16 hours ago
Built to rival the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.
18 hours ago
This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices
19 hours ago
The Q2 now packs in Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard and gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen.
1 day ago
The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally
1 day ago
Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade
1 day ago
Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023
1 day ago
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.
12 days ago
New Style Edition is based on the top 1.5 TSI DSG variant and sports a Rs 30,000 premium
25 days ago
All electric SUV is on display at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India stall at the Expo.
The majority, 7.81 lakh units, were manufactured at its Czech plants while the remainder was from international facilities.
The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.
The entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received a maximum price hike of Rs 64,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively.