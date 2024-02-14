Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 14, 2024
Highlights
- First update for the fourth-gen Octavia.
- To be offered with four petrol and two diesel powertrain options.
- Gets subtle cosmetic tweaks.
Skoda has revealed the Octavia facelift. Sporting a revised appearance and a range of new features, this marks the first time that the fourth-generation model has received a facelift following its unveiling in 2019. The car will be sold in both sedan and estate guises and will be offered with four petrol and two diesel powertrain options overseas. The Octavia is the brand’s best-selling model to date with over seven million units sold, since it debuted in 1996.
Also Read: Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
The car will be sold in both sedan and estate guises
On the cosmetic front, the Octavia facelift only gets a few subtle tweaks and maintains most of the design elements of the pre-facelift model. The most noticeable change is on the front end, where it now gets second-generation matrix LED headlamps with a new design for the daytime running lamps. The vehicle now sports the new two-dimensional Skoda logo. Other cosmetic changes include a redesigned front air intake, along with a range of new colour options and alloy wheel styles. The sportier Octavia RS, too, has been updated with new wheel designs and interior tweaks.
The sportier Octavia RS guise has also been updated.
Inside, the Octavia facelift maintains the same layout but can now be had with a larger 13-inch infotainment screen along with a range of new upholstery and trim options. The RS variant features sports seats and black upholstery. As standard, the car gets a 10-inch infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster with a ChatGPT integrated voice assistant along with dual-zone climate control. It is now also equipped with a 15-watt wireless phone charger capabilities with a built-in cooling function.
Also Read: Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
The Octavia facelift gets the same interior layout, but can now be had with a larger 13-inch infotainment screen
In terms of its powertrains, the Octavia is offered with four petrol and two diesel options, with two petrol engines offered with optional mild-hybrid tech and a DSG gearbox. The range of petrol engines include two 1.5-litre TSI engines and two 2.0-litre TSI engines with the most powerful engine being featured on the Octavia RS. Diesel options on the other hand consist of two 2.0-litre TDI engines. The power figures and transmission options are as follows.
|Engine
|Power output
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1.5-litre TSI (Petrol)
|114 bhp, 220 Nm
|FWD
|6-speed manual
|1.5-litre TSI (Mild Hybrid Petrol)
|114 bhp, 220 Nm
|FWD
|7-speed automatic
|1.5-litre TSI (Petrol)
|149 bhp, 250 Nm
|FWD
|6-speed manual
|1.5-litre TSI (Mild Hybrid, Petrol)
|149 bhp, 250 Nm
|FWD
|7-speed automatic
|2.0-litre TSI (Petrol)
|202 bhp, 320 Nm
|AWD
|7-speed automatic
|2.0-litre TSI (Petrol, Octavia RS)
|262 bhp, 370 Nm
|FWD
|7-speed automatic
|2.0-litre TDI (Diesel)
|114 bhp, 300 Nm
|FWD
|6-speed manual
|2.0-litre TDI (Diesel)
|150 bhp, 350 Nm
|FWD
|7-speed automatic
The Octavia facelift will likely make its way to India later as a CBU
While it is not official, we expect the Octavia facelift to make its way to Indian shores sometime later this year or early next year. However, expect the car to only be shipped in as a CBU, resulting in a hefty price tag.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-3726 second ago
Shell Operated 7 of the 55 hydrogen fuel stations in California and have shut operations from February 6, 2024 onwards
-2746 second ago
The electric SUV is available in a single, fully loaded variant and is priced at Rs 62.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
-169 second ago
The XUV300 is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs 82,000
53 minutes ago
The purpose-built Kia Carens for the Punjab Police come with high-intensity strobe lights, public announcement systems and exterior decals.
1 hour ago
New Style Edition is based on the top 1.5 TSI DSG variant and sports a Rs 30,000 premium
1 hour ago
The KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles are priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
2 hours ago
Compared to open bookings for 2.86 lakh SUVs at the end of Q2, Mahindra holds open bookings for 2.26 lakh SUVs at the end of Q3 FY24.
2 hours ago
Ferrari claims that the SF-24 is “95 per cent new” as compared to its 2023 predecessor
3 hours ago
A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.
3 hours ago
SIAM reported a 14 per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales in January 2024 reporting a new all-time high for the month.
7 days ago
Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs
22 days ago
The majority, 7.81 lakh units, were manufactured at its Czech plants while the remainder was from international facilities.
26 days ago
The new BMW 5 Series Sedan has received top marks for safety from Euro NCAP, IIHS in the USA, and KNCAP in South Korea
1 month ago
Škoda has announced it will incorporate the AI chatbot ChatGPT into its in-vehicle voice assistant Laura by mid-2024. It aims to provide an enriched experience while protecting data privacy
1 month ago
Skoda’s long-running sedan, the Octavia, is all set to get a generation upgrade next month.