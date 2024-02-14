Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech

Skoda has revealed the Octavia facelift. Sporting a revised appearance and a range of new features, this marks the first time that the fourth-generation model has received a facelift following its unveiling in 2019. The car will be sold in both sedan and estate guises and will be offered with four petrol and two diesel powertrain options overseas. The Octavia is the brand’s best-selling model to date with over seven million units sold, since it debuted in 1996.

On the cosmetic front, the Octavia facelift only gets a few subtle tweaks and maintains most of the design elements of the pre-facelift model. The most noticeable change is on the front end, where it now gets second-generation matrix LED headlamps with a new design for the daytime running lamps. The vehicle now sports the new two-dimensional Skoda logo. Other cosmetic changes include a redesigned front air intake, along with a range of new colour options and alloy wheel styles. The sportier Octavia RS, too, has been updated with new wheel designs and interior tweaks.

Inside, the Octavia facelift maintains the same layout but can now be had with a larger 13-inch infotainment screen along with a range of new upholstery and trim options. The RS variant features sports seats and black upholstery. As standard, the car gets a 10-inch infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster with a ChatGPT integrated voice assistant along with dual-zone climate control. It is now also equipped with a 15-watt wireless phone charger capabilities with a built-in cooling function.

In terms of its powertrains, the Octavia is offered with four petrol and two diesel options, with two petrol engines offered with optional mild-hybrid tech and a DSG gearbox. The range of petrol engines include two 1.5-litre TSI engines and two 2.0-litre TSI engines with the most powerful engine being featured on the Octavia RS. Diesel options on the other hand consist of two 2.0-litre TDI engines. The power figures and transmission options are as follows.

Engine Power output Drivetrain Transmission 1.5-litre TSI (Petrol) 114 bhp, 220 Nm FWD 6-speed manual 1.5-litre TSI (Mild Hybrid Petrol) 114 bhp, 220 Nm FWD 7-speed automatic 1.5-litre TSI (Petrol) 149 bhp, 250 Nm FWD 6-speed manual 1.5-litre TSI (Mild Hybrid, Petrol) 149 bhp, 250 Nm FWD 7-speed automatic 2.0-litre TSI (Petrol) 202 bhp, 320 Nm AWD 7-speed automatic 2.0-litre TSI (Petrol, Octavia RS) 262 bhp, 370 Nm FWD 7-speed automatic 2.0-litre TDI (Diesel) 114 bhp, 300 Nm FWD 6-speed manual 2.0-litre TDI (Diesel) 150 bhp, 350 Nm FWD 7-speed automatic

While it is not official, we expect the Octavia facelift to make its way to Indian shores sometime later this year or early next year. However, expect the car to only be shipped in as a CBU, resulting in a hefty price tag.