Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech

The latest iteration of the Skoda Octavia gets subtle cosmetic tweaks and new tech
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 14, 2024

Highlights

  • First update for the fourth-gen Octavia.
  • To be offered with four petrol and two diesel powertrain options.
  • Gets subtle cosmetic tweaks.

Skoda has revealed the Octavia facelift. Sporting a revised appearance and a range of new features, this marks the first time that the fourth-generation model has received a facelift following its unveiling in 2019. The car will be sold in both sedan and estate guises and will be offered with four petrol and two diesel powertrain options overseas. The Octavia is the brand’s best-selling model to date with over seven million units sold, since it debuted in 1996. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units

 

The car will be sold in both sedan and estate guises

 

On the cosmetic front, the Octavia facelift only gets a few subtle tweaks and maintains most of the design elements of the pre-facelift model. The most noticeable change is on the front end, where it now gets second-generation matrix LED headlamps with a new design for the daytime running lamps. The vehicle now sports the new two-dimensional Skoda logo. Other cosmetic changes include a redesigned front air intake, along with a range of new colour options and alloy wheel styles. The sportier Octavia RS, too, has been updated with new wheel designs and interior tweaks.

 

The sportier Octavia RS guise has also been updated.

 

Inside, the Octavia facelift maintains the same layout but can now be had with a larger 13-inch infotainment screen along with a range of new upholstery and trim options. The RS variant features sports seats and black upholstery. As standard, the car gets a 10-inch infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster with a ChatGPT integrated voice assistant along with dual-zone climate control. It is now also equipped with a 15-watt wireless phone charger capabilities with a built-in cooling function. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India

The Octavia facelift gets the same interior layout, but can now be had with a larger 13-inch infotainment screen

 

In terms of its powertrains, the Octavia is offered with four petrol and two diesel options, with two petrol engines offered with optional mild-hybrid tech and a DSG gearbox. The range of petrol engines include two 1.5-litre TSI engines and two 2.0-litre TSI engines with the most powerful engine being featured on the Octavia RS. Diesel options on the other hand consist of two 2.0-litre TDI engines. The power figures and transmission options are as follows.

 

EnginePower output DrivetrainTransmission
1.5-litre TSI (Petrol)114 bhp, 220 NmFWD6-speed manual
1.5-litre TSI (Mild Hybrid Petrol)114 bhp, 220 NmFWD7-speed automatic
1.5-litre TSI (Petrol)149 bhp, 250 NmFWD6-speed manual
1.5-litre TSI (Mild Hybrid, Petrol)149 bhp, 250 NmFWD7-speed automatic
2.0-litre TSI (Petrol)202 bhp, 320 NmAWD7-speed automatic
2.0-litre TSI (Petrol, Octavia RS)262 bhp, 370 NmFWD7-speed automatic
2.0-litre TDI (Diesel)114 bhp, 300 Nm FWD6-speed manual
2.0-litre TDI (Diesel)150 bhp, 350 NmFWD7-speed automatic

 

The Octavia facelift will likely make its way to India later as a CBU

 

While it is not official, we expect the Octavia facelift to make its way to Indian shores sometime later this year or early next year. However, expect the car to only be shipped in as a CBU, resulting in a hefty price tag.

