Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units

New Style Edition is based on the top 1.5 TSI DSG variant and sports a Rs 30,000 premium
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

Published on February 14, 2024

Highlights

  • Limited to 500 units
  • Priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 over the top-spec Style trim
  • Only available with the 1.5 TSI DSG combination

Skoda India has rolled out yet another special edition of the Slavia compact sedan named the Style Edition, priced at Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec Style variant, the new Style Edition is offered solely with the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG) and packs some additional features for the Rs 30,000 premium it commands.

 

Also read: 2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
 

Limited to 500 units, the Slavia Style Edition is available in three exterior colours – Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Tornado Red – all paired with a blacked-out roof and wing mirrors. That aside the special edition model also wears ‘Edition’ badging on the B-pillar. Inside, the biggest talking point is the new dual-view dash cam. The special edition sedan also gets Slavia-branded scuff plates and puddle lamps.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq EV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch
 

The remainder of the feature list is identical to the standard Style variant including the powered front seats with ventilation, a 10-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, a 380-watt audio system with a subwoofer, digital instruments display, dual-zone climate control, six airbags and more.

 

Also Read: Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries

 

Moving to the powertrain, the 1.5-litre TSI engine develops 147.5 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and features cylinder deactivation technology. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard in the special edition.

 

The Slavia goes up against the likes of the VW Virtus, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

