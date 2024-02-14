Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units

Skoda India has rolled out yet another special edition of the Slavia compact sedan named the Style Edition, priced at Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec Style variant, the new Style Edition is offered solely with the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG) and packs some additional features for the Rs 30,000 premium it commands.

Limited to 500 units, the Slavia Style Edition is available in three exterior colours – Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Tornado Red – all paired with a blacked-out roof and wing mirrors. That aside the special edition model also wears ‘Edition’ badging on the B-pillar. Inside, the biggest talking point is the new dual-view dash cam. The special edition sedan also gets Slavia-branded scuff plates and puddle lamps.

The remainder of the feature list is identical to the standard Style variant including the powered front seats with ventilation, a 10-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, a 380-watt audio system with a subwoofer, digital instruments display, dual-zone climate control, six airbags and more.

Moving to the powertrain, the 1.5-litre TSI engine develops 147.5 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and features cylinder deactivation technology. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard in the special edition.

The Slavia goes up against the likes of the VW Virtus, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.