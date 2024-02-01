Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq EV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- Skoda Enyaq showcased in 85 spec
- India launch expected in coming months
- Enyaq 85 has a claimed range of up to 562 km
Skoda India has showcased the new Enyaq all-electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The all-electric SUV is on display alongside other Volkswagen Group models such as the Porsche Taycan, the Lamborghini Revuelto, and some of Skoda-VW’s India 2.0 vehicles.
Also read: 2024 Skoda Enyaq Lineup Revealed With More Power, Greater Range
Unveiled globally in 2020, the Enyaq has been spied testing in India on multiple occasions over the past few years though the carmaker is yet to officially launch the model in India. The SUV and its Coupe sibling received a notable upgrade in international markets late last year. The SUV received updated powertrain options with more power, greater range and upgraded fast charging capabilities.
Also read: Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
The Enyaq is available with multiple powertrain specifications in global markets.
The Enyaq follows Skoda’s family design with tight surfaces, prominent body lines and the trademark Skoda Butterfly grille. The cabin meanwhile has a greater focus on digitization with a large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and minimal physical buttons on the dashboard.
The Enyaq in global markets is available with multiple all-electric powertrain options starting from the entry-level Enyaq 60 featuring a single motor developing 177 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque paired with a 58 kWh battery pack. Also offered is a more powerful Enyaq 85 in rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive pushing out 281 bhp paired with a 77 kWh battery pack. Also offered is a range-topping RS model with 335 bhp and 545 Nm on tap. Based on the variant, the electric SUV offers a range of up to 562 km (WLTP).
Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
The model showcased at the Expo is the Enyaq 85.
Also Read: Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
For the Indian market, expect Skoda to launch the Enyaq in the coming months. We expect Skoda to launch the model in its Enyaq 85 spec with the SUV likely to be offered in a single range-topping variant.
