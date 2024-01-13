Login

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023

The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on January 13, 2024

Story
  • Domestic sales stood at 1,01,465 units
  • Exports accounted for 44,248 units
  • Sales in December 2023 surpassed 10,000 vehicles

The Indian division of the Volkswagen Group - Skoda Auto Volkswagen India - achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 1,45,713 units in 2023. This included the sales of Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, and marked a 4 per cent year-on-year increase. Moreover, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India marked its second consecutive year surpassing the 1,00,000-unit mark in domestic sales, culminating in an overall figure of 1,01,465 units. On the international front, exports surged by 32 per cent year-on-year, totalling 44,248 units shipped from India.

 

 

In terms of the sales figures for December 2023, the group delivered over 10,000 cars to customers, attributing this success to locally manufactured models like the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Virtus, all based on VW’s MQB-A0-IN platform. Moreover, the premium automotive brands Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini within the Volkswagen Group experienced double-digit growth in CY23.

 

Also Read: Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years

 

Looking ahead, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has aimed to expand globally to support the group’s ASEAN market strategy, as demonstrated by the launch of the Parts Expedition Centre in Pune. This centre is geared to supply locally manufactured parts, facilitating production in Vietnam starting in 2024.

 

 

Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, commented, “In 2023, we demonstrated that our determination and commitment to excellence allowed us to maintain a course of consistent growth. Our Made-in-India models have become synonymous with world-class quality, robustness, style, driving dynamics, and safety. Meanwhile, our luxury range continues to perform strongly and create records.”

 

# Skoda Auto Volkswagen India# Skoda Auto India# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Group India# Audi India# Porsche India# Lamborghini India# Car Sales in 2023# Car News
