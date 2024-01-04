Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on January 4, 2024
- Skoda Auto India sold 48,755 units in 2023
- The brand sold 53,721 cars in 2022
- Demand surged by 100 per cent for the Kodiaq SUV in 2023
Skoda Auto announces a significant milestone in its Indian journey by achieving over 1 lakh sales in the span of two years. This accomplishment is primarily attributed to the success of two key models in Skoda's lineup: the Kushaq and Slavia. Moreover, the brand highlights that achieving this milestone took six years in the past, emphasising the impact of these particular models.
Ever since Skoda introduced the Kushaq and Slavia to the Indian market, both models have garnered positive customer responses, contributing to sustained high demand. Skoda also revealed that it sold 48,755 units in the calendar year 2023 from January 1 to December 31. However, compared to the sales figures for the year 2022 - where Skoda managed to sell 53,721 cars – there is a decline of about 9 per cent in its sales in 2023. The company attributes this dip to “supply issues and related constraints.”
Also Read: 2024 Skoda Octavia Teased; To Be Unveiled In February
Despite this decline, Skoda records a remarkable 100 per cent increase in sales for the Kodiaq SUV over 2022, reaching an all-time high volume. The expansion of Skoda's touchpoints also played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone, growing from 120 outlets in 2021 to 260 by the end of 2023.
Also Read: New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
Demand surged by 100 per cent for the Kodiaq SUV in 2023.
The brand has a lineup of releases for MY24, starting with the new-gen Superb and the Kodiaq, followed by the Octavia. The automaker could also step into the Indian electric vehicle market with the Enyaq iV, as it has been spotted testing on Indian roads.
