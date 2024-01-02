2024 Skoda Octavia Teased; To Be Unveiled In February

Skoda has released a sneak peek of its popular Octavia sedan, set to be unveiled globally in February 2024. The Czech carmaker has shared a single teaser which hints at notable changes to the fascia, featuring a new design for the headlights with V-shaped lighting elements glowing under the cover.

Here's a little sneak peek at what 2024 has in store for us! 😍 The updated #SkodaOctavia will be unveiled in February. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QhU0erIl7Q — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) January 1, 2024

The update is expected to be in the form of a spacious, well-equipped cabin and a range of powertrain options. Drawing inspiration from its predecessor, the Superb, which received an update in November 2023, the Octavia is poised to incorporate similar enhancements. Moreover, we also anticipate that the Czech carmaker will introduce a hybrid setup, among other updates.

Other anticipated updates include a revamped interior, larger displays, and level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), aligning with the advancements introduced in the 4th generation Superb. While the global launch is scheduled for next month, the refreshed Octavia is expected to reach India later this year, following the launches of the Superb and Kodiaq models.