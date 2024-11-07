New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Skoda India is on a roll. At the global premiere of the all-new Kaylaq, the Czech carmaker has confirmed the arrival of the new-gen Kodiaq and Superb in India next year. Apart from that, the brand director – Petr Janeba – also confirmed that we will see the new-gen Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January.

Taking the CBU route, it’s not yet confirmed whether the new Octavia RS will be launched in India at the Expo or will merely be a showstopper. Last time around, Skoda showcased the Enyaq EV at the same stage and it's yet to be launched in India. The Octavia RS has a cult following in India and although sales might not reflect the same, it is one of the most beloved sedans over the generations.

Powering the new Octavia RS is the 2.0-litre TSI which has now adopted the Budack combustion cycle (to make it more efficient than before). This revamped TSI has an output of over 260bhp and 370Nm and it’s mated to the familiar 7-speed DSG transmission. The RS credentials also mean it rides 15mm lower than the standard Octavia along with an electronic limited-slip differential on the front axle. There’s also a genuine sports exhaust system added with black tailpipes, which are offered as standard. With the new software, this exhaust’s sound can be enhanced, and it increases the engine's revs on start-up while also making the Sport mode sound more aggressive.

If and when it goes on sale in India, the new Skoda Octavia RS is likely to carry a price premium of around Rs 55-60 lakh (ex-showroom). Keep watching this space for more details on all the upcoming cars from the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.