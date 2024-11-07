Login
New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

On the sidelines of the all-new Skoda Kylaq premiere, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India confirmed the return of Octavia RS in India.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Likely to be a showstopper at the Skoda stall
  • RS badge means 260bhp and 370Nm
  • Will take the CBU route

Skoda India is on a roll. At the global premiere of the all-new Kaylaq, the Czech carmaker has confirmed the arrival of the new-gen Kodiaq and Superb in India next year. Apart from that, the brand director – Petr Janeba – also confirmed that we will see the new-gen Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January.

 

Skoda Octavia RS 2025 1280 37beeb7d30ccd0500ebcaf4d80997eed64

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025
 

Taking the CBU route, it’s not yet confirmed whether the new Octavia RS will be launched in India at the Expo or will merely be a showstopper. Last time around, Skoda showcased the Enyaq EV at the same stage and it's yet to be launched in India. The Octavia RS has a cult following in India and although sales might not reflect the same, it is one of the most beloved sedans over the generations.

 

Skoda Octavia RS 2025 1280 0783040c4816862befae33c580f5837134

 

Powering the new Octavia RS is the 2.0-litre TSI which has now adopted the Budack combustion cycle (to make it more efficient than before). This revamped TSI has an output of over 260bhp and 370Nm and it’s mated to the familiar 7-speed DSG transmission. The RS credentials also mean it rides 15mm lower than the standard Octavia along with an electronic limited-slip differential on the front axle. There’s also a genuine sports exhaust system added with black tailpipes, which are offered as standard. With the new software, this exhaust’s sound can be enhanced, and it increases the engine's revs on start-up while also making the Sport mode sound more aggressive. 

 

Also Read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh

 

Skoda Octavia RS 2025 1280 06ff4177119008bb82287611b069d363ae

 

If and when it goes on sale in India, the new Skoda Octavia RS is likely to carry a price premium of around Rs 55-60 lakh (ex-showroom). Keep watching this space for more details on all the upcoming cars from the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

# skod Auto India# skoda# skoda suv# skoda vw# skoda strategy 2030# skoda india# skoda auto india# skoda octavia# octavia review# octavia RS# skoda octavia RS# car# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Auto Expo News# Auto Industry
