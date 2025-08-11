HomeNews & Reviews
Skoda India Turns 25; Limited Edition Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia Introduced

Commemorating two and a half decades in India, Skoda has introduced special editions for the three models with additional features.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • First ever special edition for the Kylaq since its introduction
  • Complimentary accessories include 360-degree camera, puddle lamps, and underbody lighting
  • Limited to just 500 units

Skoda India is celebrating 25 years in India. And to mark the silver jubilee, the Czech carmaker has launched limited editions for the Kylaq, Kushaq and the Slavia in the country. Limited to just 500 units, this marks the first-ever limited/special edition for the Kylaq since its introduction. 

 

Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition

Whats App Image 2025 08 11 at 11 58 36 2

Based on the range-topping Monte Carlo trim, the limited edition Kushaq gets two new paint options: Deep Black and Tornado Red. It also wears contrasting colour accents based on the body colour, where the Deep Black paint option will get the accessories in Tornado Red, while the Tornado Red versions will get Deep Black accessories. Apart from that, the design embellishments include a fog lamp garnish, trunk garnish, and lower door garnish. The Limited Edition also get some feature additions with a complimentary accessories kit, which includes a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights, a fin spoiler and 25th Anniversary badging on the B-pillar.

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Models Also Affected

 

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition

Whats App Image 2025 08 11 at 11 58 36 1

Similarly, the Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition is also available in Deep Black and Tornado Red exterior colours, with the additions including a front bumper spoiler, trunk and lower door garnishes in contrasting colour, and a complimentary accessories kit comprising a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights and 25th Anniversary badging on the B-pillar.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What I Learned After Driving VW Group's Latest SUVs Back-To-Back

 

Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition

Whats App Image 2025 08 11 at 11 58 36

Unlike the other two, which are based on the range-topping Monte Carlo edition, the Kylaq is based on the Signature+ (MT) and Prestige (MT) variants. This is the first special/limited edition for the Kylaq, but it gets the same complimentary accessory kit, which includes a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps and 25th anniversary badging on the B-Pillar. Additionally, there is no new colour edition for the Kylaq’s special edition, but the limited-edition variant is available in seven exterior body colours.

 

Also Read: Skoda Auto India Crosses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone

 

While the Kushaq and Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Editions are available in both 1.0 TSI manual and automatic, and 1.5 TSI DSG configurations, the Kylaq Limited Edition is available only with the 1.0 TSI six-speed manual combination and no automatic. 

 

Pricing: 

 

Kushaq Anniversary Edition

1.0 TSI MT: Rs 16.39 lakh

1.0 TSI AT: Rs 17.49 lakh

1.5 TSI DSG: Rs 19.09 lakh

 

Slavia Anniversary Edition:

1.0 TSI MT: Rs 15.63 lakh

1.0 TSI AT: Rs 16.73 lakh

1.5 TSI DSG: Rs 18.33 lakh

 

Kylaq Anniversary Edition:

Signature Plus 1.0 MT:  Rs 11.25 lakh

Prestige 1.0 MT: Rs 12.89 lakh

