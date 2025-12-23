Tata To Enter Rs 40 Lakh Passenger Car Market With First Avinya Electric SUV In End-2026
- First Avinya electric SUV to be positioned "beyond Harrier EV": Tata MD Shailesh Chandra.
- To make its debut towards the end of 2026.
- Will be retailed through a network separate from existing Tata showrooms.
Having sold over 2.50 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) since 2020, Tata Motors is now gearing up for the launch of three EVs in 2026, the last of which will be the first in the carmaker's Avinya series of electric vehicles. At a press event held in Mumbai to mark the 2.50 lakh EV sales milestone, Tata confirmed the first Avinya EV will arrive at the end of calendar year 2026, trailing the Sierra EV and the facelifted Punch EV. The Avinya family will mark Tata's entry into the Rs 40 lakh passenger car market, a space the company has never found itself in till date. At present, the most expensive Tata on sale is the Harrier EV, which tops out at Rs 29.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Variant Details Revealed: Get New Range Topping Ultra Trim
First Avinya SUV will be based on the Avinya X concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025.
First Tata Avinya SUV: What we know so far
Even though Tata had originally debuted the Avinya series with the unveil of an avantgarde concept in 2022, what has been finalised for production is a large-size SUV, previewed by the Avinya X concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025. The production model due end of 2026 will retain most of the Avinya X's design and styling cues, but with certain elements dialled down to suit mass production requirements.
While Tata never shared any numbers for the Avinya X, it is understood the concept previewed a near-5-metre long SUV, riding on 22-inch wheels shod in 285-section tyres. Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed it will be positioned “beyond Harrier EV”, and so, it's almost a given the first Avinya EV will be the largest Tata passenger vehicle yet. However, it is likely that there will be no Tata badging on the road-ready Avinya, with the daytime running light signature instead forming a visible ‘T’ at both ends.
Also Read: Tata Sierra Pure, Pure+ Variants Explained In Pictures
Likely to be close to five metres in length; rides on 22-inch wheels.
First Tata Avinya SUV: JLR at its core
Tata Motors has previously confirmed the Avinya series will be built on JLR’s dedicated Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA). JLR’s E&E architecture enables Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, and will help Tata expedite over-the-air software and feature updates. Avinya models will promise a range of at least 500 kilometres and will support ultra-fast charging.
First Tata Avinya SUV: ‘Hybrid’ sales model being considered
At the press meet, Tata Motors' Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa confirmed the company will sell Avinya EVs through a new retail chain separate from Tata's existing dealerships. While stating the final strategy for Avinya is yet to be set in stone, Srivatsa said the company is evaluating a ‘hybrid’ sales model, where customers could also choose to configure and buy Avinya EVs online, if they choose to not visit a physical store.
Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Fords Beas River In Red Bull Extreme Stunt
Tata will start sourcing locally-produced battery cells from Agratas' Sanand plant.
First Tata Avinya SUV: Will it have locally-sourced battery cells?
As part of its future plans, Tata Motors has confirmed it will start using locally produced high-voltage battery cells from group company Agratas’ upcoming gigafactory in Sanand. However, no timeline was shared for the same.
At the press briefing, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd said the company remains open and flexible when it comes to battery chemistry for the Avinya series of EVs. At present, Tata uses LFP battery cells across its EV portfolio, but the requirements of a bigger, more powerful electric SUV may necessitate a switch in battery technology, which the carmaker remains open to.
