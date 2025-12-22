Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Variant Details Revealed: Get New Range Topping Ultra Trim

After a long wait, Tata Motors has finally unveiled the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari. The two internal combustion SUVs have been on sale in India since 2019 and 2021, respectively, and so far have only been offered with a diesel powerplant under the hood paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. Now buyers will get the option to opt for a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill borrowed from the new Sierra, albeit in a different state of tune.



Engine Details

Tata’s new 1.5-litre gasoline direct injection turbo-petrol unit was originally unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 before being launched with the reborn Sierra. However, unlike the Sierra, where it develops 158 bhp and 255 Nm, the unit in the Harrier and Safari has been retuned to develop a stronger 168 bhp and 280 Nm. Also, unlike the Sierra T-GDI (which is presently available only with an automatic), buyers can pick between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.



Petrol SUVs get new range-topping Ultra trims & Red Dark Editions

New Variant, Features & Colours

In terms of design, there is no real physical differentiation between the petrol SUVs and their diesel counterparts. The petrol SUVs debut a new Nitro Red colour to the Harrier and Safari range, as well as a new petrol-exclusive top variants - Fearless Ultra on the Harrier and Accomplished Ultra (in 6-seater & 7-seater configurations) on the Safari. The new top variants also form the basis for new Red Dark Editions, offering a stealthier exterior finish, rounded out by red accents and a dual-tone black and red interior.



New Nitro Red colour offered on petrol Harrier & Safari.

Tata Harrier Variant 1.5 TDGI MT 1.5 TGDI AT Smart Yes No Pure X Yes Yes Pure X Dark Yes Yes Adventure X Yes Yes Adventure X Dark Yes Yes Adventure X Plus Yes Yes Adventure X Plus Dark Yes Yes Fearless X Yes Yes Fearless X Dark Yes Yes Fearless X Plus Yes Yes Fearless X Plus Dark Yes Yes Fearless X Plus Stealth No No Fearless Ultra Yes Yes Fearless Ultra Red Dark Yes Yes

The new top variants add in some of the features from the Harrier EV to the two internal combustion SUVs, such as a digital rear view mirror with an integrated dash cam, a larger 14.5-inch QLED central touchscreen and washers for the front and rear cameras that form part of the 360-degree camera system. The remainder of the features are carried over from the current Fearless+, including dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat with memory, powered co-driver seat with boss mode, 360-degree cameras, Level 2+ ADAS tech and more.



Tata Safari Variant 1.5 TDGI MT 1.5 TGDI AT Smart Yes No Pure X Yes Yes Pure X Dark Yes Yes Adventure X Plus Yes Yes Adventure X Plus Dark Yes Yes Accomplished X Yes Yes Accomplished X Dark Yes Yes Accomplished X Plus Yes Yes Accomplished X Plus (6 seater) Yes Yes Accomplished X Plus Dark Yes Yes Accomplished X Plus Dark (6 seater) Yes Yes Accomplished X Plus Stealth No No Accomplished X Plus Stealth (6 seater) No No Accomplished Ultra Yes Yes Accomplished Ultra (6 seater) Yes Yes Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Yes Yes Accomplished Ultra Red Dark (6 seater) Yes Yes

As for the full variant list, Tata says that the new turbo-petrol engine option will be offered across all variants of both the Harrier and Safari except the Stealth Editions, which remain diesel exclusive. The automatic gearbox option is offered from the second from base Pure X trims of both SUVs, with only the entry Pure trim being manual only.



New top variants get features from Harrier EV, such as a 14.5-inch touchscreen & digital rear view mirror.

Rivals

The new petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari will compete against the likes of the soon-to-debut Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol (XUV 700 facelift), MG Hector petrol and the Hyundai Alcazar petrol.