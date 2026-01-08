Tata Safari Petrol vs Mahindra XUV 7XO : Specs, Features Compared
- Top-spec 7XO undercuts the fully-loaded Safari petrol AT
- Safari's new 1.5 T-GDI unit 32 bhp, 100 Nm down on the 7XO's 2.0-litre T-GDI mill
- Both SUVs get similar features with some tech unique to each
Mahindra kick-started 2026 with the debut and launch of the XUV 7XO, the mid-life-cycle update to its venerable XUV 700 SUV. It has quickly been followed by Tata Motors announcing prices for the long-awaited petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari, which were unveiled last month. So the question is, just how does the 7XO stack up against the new Safari petrol on paper?
Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari Petrol: Engine Specifications
The 7XO carries over the powerful 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill from its predecessor. The unit develops 200 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque and is offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, depending on the variant.
The Safari, in comparison, is down on power and torque. Featuring the company’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion T-GDI engine, the Safari petrol has a peak output of 168 bhp and 280 Nm - down 32 bhp and 100 Nm. Gearbox options, however, are similar with a standard fit 6-speed manual and the option for a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
Both SUVs are Front Wheel Drive as standard, with the 7XO getting optional all-wheel drive on the diesel model, which has not been considered in this comparison.
Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari Petrol: Features
Moving to the features, the 7XO gets several updates over the outgoing XUV 700, including some features from Mahindra’s new family of EVs. The Safari, meanwhile, receives a new top-spec Ultra variant that incorporates some of the technology previously exclusive to the Harrier EV.
For this comparison, we only consider the top variants.
Starting with the 7XO, Mahindra has sought to appeal to buyers who want features such as triple 12.3-inch displays and LED lighting as a standard across the range. In top spec, the 7XO AX7 L packs in additional kit such as Level 2 ADAS tech, electric adjust front seats, ventilated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with Dolby Atmos & Vision, 540 degrees camera, wireless chargers front & rear, panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels and more.
The Safari in comparison gets features such as LED headlamps & fog lamps, a 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen, 360 degree cameras with washers for the front & rear cameras, digital rear view mirror with built-in dash cam, 10-speaker JBL system with Dolby Atmos, powered front seats, ventilated front seats, ventilated rear seats (6 seater only), dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS tech and 19-inch wheels. The Safari, however, does get some bits like a powered tailgate with gesture control - not available in the 7XO.
Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari Petrol: Prices
In terms of pricing, the 7XO ranges between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 23.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The Safari, on the other hand, starts at a marginally lower Rs 13.29 lakh with the top petrol automatic priced at Rs 25.20 lakh (ex-showroom) - notably higher than the 7XO.
