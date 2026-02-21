2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
- 2026 Punch EV priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Offered in six variants
- 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs on offer
Tata Motors has finally revealed prices of the Punch EV facelift, shortly after previewing the updated model earlier this month. The 2026 Punch EV is priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). In addition, the electric micro-SUV is available under a battery subscription plan, with a base price starting at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and a battery usage cost of Rs 2.60 per km.
The refreshed Punch EV carries forward the updated design language seen on the facelifted internal combustion version, while also incorporating several mechanical and feature upgrades. The revised model is available in six variants and can be had with two battery pack choices. Here’s a closer look at what each variant offers.
2026 Tata Punch EV: Smart 30
Battery pack: 30 kWh
Range: Up to 375 km (MIDC)
Price: Rs 9.69 lakh
Features:
- 6 airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic stability program (ESP)
- Hill hold assist
- Rear parking sensors
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- High beam alert
Impact sensing auto door unlock
- Automatic temperature control
- Multi-mode regenerative braking
- 2 drive modes – City and Sport
- iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity and 50+ features
- 4-inch instrument cluster
- Digital steering wheel
- Front power windows
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Rear seat adjustable headrest
- Electric tailgate release
- ORVM with side indicator
- Smart digital DRLs
- 15-inch steel wheels with hub cap
2026 Tata Punch EV: Smart + 30 / Smart + 40
Battery pack: 30 kWh / 40 kWh
Range: Up to 375 km / Up to 464 km (MIDC)
Price: Rs 10.29 lakh
In addition to the features offered in Smart trim:
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- USB Type-C + C fast charging ports (65W)
- 8-inch Harman infotainment system
- 4 speakers
- Steering-mounted controls
- Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen
- Drive modes – Eco / City / Sport (40kWh only)
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold (40kWh only)
- Hill hold control (40kWh only)
- Camera-based reverse park assist (40kWh only)
- Remote key with central locking
- iToggle window controls (front and rear)
- Prismatic IRVM
- Co-driver vanity mirror (40kWh only)
- Jewelled control knob (40kWh only)
- Shark fin antenna with GPS
- 16-inch steel wheels (40kWh only)
2026 Tata Punch EV: Adventure 40
Battery pack: 40 kWh
Range: Up to 464 km (MIDC)
Price: Rs 11.59 lakh
In addition to the features offered in Smart + trim:
- Push button start/stop (PEPS)
- Keyless entry
- Cruise control
- Hill descent control
- Electric adjustable ORVMs
- 16-inch Hyper‑style Steel Wheels
- Follow me home headlights
2026 Tata Punch EV: Empowered 40
Battery pack: 40 kWh
Range: Up to 464 km (MIDC)
Price: Rs 12.29 lakh
In addition to the features offered in Adventure trim:
- 360-degree Surround view camera system
- Blind spot view monitor
- Auto headlamps
- Rain-sensing wiper
- Rear wiper and auto defogger
- 10.3-inch Harman infotainment system
10.3-inch digital driver’s display
Navigation in cluster
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity with 10 additional features
- Arcade.ev 2.0 app suite
- Multiple voice assistants (“Hey Tata”, Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant)
- Alexa, car to home
- USB Type-A + C fast charging port (65W)
- Rear USB Type-C fast charging port (15W)
- Electric ORVM with auto fold
- Front armrest with storage
- Cooled glovebox
- Air purifier
- End-to-end tail lamp
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Dual-tone roof
2026 Tata Punch EV: Empowered+ S 40 kWh
Battery pack: 40 kWh
Range: Up to 464 km (MIDC)
Price: Rs 12.59 lakh
In addition to the features offered in the Empowered trim:
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
- Front ventilated seats
- Leatherette seats
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- SOS calling function
- Smart LED headlamps
- Front LED fog lamps with cornering function
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Roof rails
Rear armrest
