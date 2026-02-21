2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Tata Motors has finally revealed prices of the Punch EV facelift, shortly after previewing the updated model earlier this month. The 2026 Punch EV is priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). In addition, the electric micro-SUV is available under a battery subscription plan, with a base price starting at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and a battery usage cost of Rs 2.60 per km.

The refreshed Punch EV carries forward the updated design language seen on the facelifted internal combustion version, while also incorporating several mechanical and feature upgrades. The revised model is available in six variants and can be had with two battery pack choices. Here’s a closer look at what each variant offers.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Smart 30

Battery pack: 30 kWh

Range: Up to 375 km (MIDC)

Price: Rs 9.69 lakh



Features:

6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Tyre pressure monitoring system

High beam alert

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Automatic temperature control

Multi-mode regenerative braking

2 drive modes – City and Sport

iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity and 50+ features

4-inch instrument cluster

Digital steering wheel

Front power windows

Height-adjustable driver seat

Rear seat adjustable headrest

Electric tailgate release

ORVM with side indicator

Smart digital DRLs

15-inch steel wheels with hub cap

2026 Tata Punch EV: Smart + 30 / Smart + 40

Battery pack: 30 kWh / 40 kWh

Range: Up to 375 km / Up to 464 km (MIDC)

Price: Rs 10.29 lakh

In addition to the features offered in Smart trim:

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

USB Type-C + C fast charging ports (65W)

8-inch Harman infotainment system

4 speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen

Drive modes – Eco / City / Sport (40kWh only)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold (40kWh only)

Hill hold control (40kWh only)

Camera-based reverse park assist (40kWh only)

Remote key with central locking

iToggle window controls (front and rear)

Prismatic IRVM

Co-driver vanity mirror (40kWh only)

Jewelled control knob (40kWh only)

Shark fin antenna with GPS

16-inch steel wheels (40kWh only)

2026 Tata Punch EV: Adventure 40

Battery pack: 40 kWh

Range: Up to 464 km (MIDC)

Price: Rs 11.59 lakh

In addition to the features offered in Smart + trim:

Push button start/stop (PEPS)

Keyless entry

Cruise control

Hill descent control

Electric adjustable ORVMs

16-inch Hyper‑style Steel Wheels

Follow me home headlights

2026 Tata Punch EV: Empowered 40

Battery pack: 40 kWh

Range: Up to 464 km (MIDC)

Price: Rs 12.29 lakh



In addition to the features offered in Adventure trim:

360-degree Surround view camera system

Blind spot view monitor

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wiper

Rear wiper and auto defogger

10.3-inch Harman infotainment system

10.3-inch digital driver’s display

Navigation in cluster

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

iRA.ev and smartwatch connectivity with 10 additional features

Arcade.ev 2.0 app suite

Multiple voice assistants (“Hey Tata”, Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant)

Alexa, car to home

USB Type-A + C fast charging port (65W)

Rear USB Type-C fast charging port (15W)

Electric ORVM with auto fold

Front armrest with storage

Cooled glovebox

Air purifier

End-to-end tail lamp

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Dual-tone roof

2026 Tata Punch EV: Empowered+ S 40 kWh

Battery pack: 40 kWh

Range: Up to 464 km (MIDC)

Price: Rs 12.59 lakh



In addition to the features offered in the Empowered trim: