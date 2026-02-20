Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.69 Lakh
- New 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery options
- Available in 5 trim levels
- Now supports higher 65 kW DC fast charging
Tata Motors has launched the recently unveiled Punch EV facelift with prices starting from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled in studio images earlier in the month, the Punch EV facelift follows a similar design direction as the internal combustion Punch facelift, along with some notable updates under the skin.
Also read: Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
|Tata Punch EV Facelift Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Smart 30 kWh
|Rs 9.69 lakh
|Smart+ 30 kWh
|Rs 10.29 lakh
|Smart+ 40 kWh
|Rs 10.89 lakh
|Adventure 40 kWh
|Rs 11.59 lakh
|Empowered 40 kWh
|Rs 12.29 lakh
|Empowered+ S 40 kWh
|Rs 12.59 lakh
The Punch EV is also being offered under the battery subscription model with prices starting from Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Battery EMI starts from Rs 2.6 per km.
Starting with the mechanical changes, the Punch EV now offers even greater range with the introduction of two new battery packs 40 kWh and 30 kWh battery - up from 35 kWh and 25 kWh. Tata claims an ARAI-certified range of 468 km with a C75 (Tata’s tested real-world) range of up to 355 km on a full charge for the 40 kWh battery.
Charging times have also improved with the Punch EV now supporting 65 kW DC fast charging - up from 50 kW - with a 20-80 per cent charge taking a claimed 26 minutes. Additionally, the new 40 kWh battery also comes with a lifetime warranty, though it is only valid for the first purchaser and will not apply to second sales.
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch
The 40 kWh battery also brings with it a more powerful electric motor with peak output rising from 121 bhp in the outgoing Punch EV LR to 127 bhp. Tata claims a sub-9 sec 0-100 kmph time. As before the Punch EV will come with three drive modes and four regen modes. Tata claims a kerb weight of 1360 kg for the Punch EV.
Cosmetically, the Punch EV borrows some styling elements from its internal combustion sibling. The split headlamp design is retained with the LED DRL design marginally different from the units on the ICE Punch. The EV also gets a cleaner bumper design with lighter cladding than its ICE sibling and only a large intake vent at the base of the bumper. The headlamps look to be further in-set than in the outgoing model, though they still feature within angular housings on the bumper.
Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Gets Turbo-Petrol Engine Option
At the rear, the connected tail lamp set-up is straight from the ICE Punch facelift with the EV getting a revised bumper design.
Inside, there are no notable design changes to the cabin aside from a lighter dual-tone colour scheme, with the Punch EV retaining the use of the 10.25-inch free-standing central touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster in top variants. The touch-based HVAC controls are also unchanged.
Tata says that the Punch EV will get standard safety features such as tyre pressure monitoring, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESP and hill start assist.
Also read: Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old Soul
In terms of comfort features, the Punch EV gets kit such as two drive modes, iRA connected car tech, height adjustable driver seat and front power windows in the base model. Higher variants add in features such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen, USB Type C fast charging ports, electronic parking brake, a reverse camera, keyless entry and go, cruise control and more.
Top variants meanwhile pack in tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 16-inch diamond cut alloys, 350 degree camera, blind spot monitoring, auto headlamps and wipers, a sunroof, ventilated front seats and more.
Related News
Research More on Tata Punch EV
Popular Tata Models
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 11.12 - 16.75 लाख
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 लाख
- Tata
AltrozEx-showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 10.51 लाख
- Tata
Tiago EVEx-showroom Price₹ 8.89 - 13.8 लाख
- Tata
NexonEx-showroom Price₹ 7.32 - 14.7 लाख
- Tata
HarrierEx-showroom Price₹ 12.89 - 25.25 लाख
- Tata
SafariEx-showroom Price₹ 13.29 - 25.96 लाख
- Tata
TigorEx-showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.74 लाख
- Tata
Tigor EVEx-showroom Price₹ 15.07 लाख
- Tata
TiagoEx-showroom Price₹ 4.57 - 7.82 लाख
- Tata
Nexon EVEx-showroom Price₹ 14.49 - 20.06 लाख
- Tata
Curvv EVEx-showroom Price₹ 20.31 - 25.82 लाख
- Tata
Tiago NRGEx-showroom Price₹ 6.68 - 8.1 लाख
- Tata
Harrier EVEx-showroom Price₹ 24.93 - 35.07 लाख
- Tata
CurvvEx-showroom Price₹ 9.66 - 18.85 लाख
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 लाख
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Tata New Punch EVExpected Price₹ 14 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-20
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-13
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Feb 20, 2026Production-Ready Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Spotted On TestTest mules of the Flying Flea C6 have been spotted sans camouflage.2 mins read
- New Audi RS5 Debuts With 630 bhp V6 PHEV PowertrainThe RS5 features a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 paired with an electric motor and a 25.9 kWh battery and offers over 80 km of EV-only driving.1 min read
- Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.69 LakhNotable changes to the Punch EV include faster DC fast charging and larger battery packs.3 mins read
- Level 2 ADAS Systems To Be Mainstay Of Auto IndustryUse of Level 2+ ADAS technologies to gain popularity in the coming year and overtake the basic Level 2 system by 20354 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 20, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images0 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 19, 2026KTM 390, 250 Adventure Offered With Free Accessories And 10-Year Extended WarrantyThis limited-run scheme is offered until February 28 on both motorcycles.2 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 15, 2026Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review - Report 1The Victoris is Maruti’s latest offering for the Indian market, and after spending some time with it, here are a few early impressions.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 12, 2026BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV ReturnsRange-toppingX3 30 xDrive M Sport brings back the fun with 255bhp and genuine enthusiast appeal. Does this performance-focused SUV stand out?5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 11, 2026Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Review: The Goldilocks AMG?The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is a concoction of hooliganistic performance and everyday usability. Here’s why this Rs 1.5 crore two-door AMG might be the perfect modern sports coupe for India.6 mins read