Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.69 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the recently unveiled Punch EV facelift with prices starting from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled in studio images earlier in the month, the Punch EV facelift follows a similar design direction as the internal combustion Punch facelift, along with some notable updates under the skin.

Tata Punch EV Facelift Variant Price (ex-showroom) Smart 30 kWh Rs 9.69 lakh Smart+ 30 kWh Rs 10.29 lakh Smart+ 40 kWh Rs 10.89 lakh Adventure 40 kWh Rs 11.59 lakh Empowered 40 kWh Rs 12.29 lakh Empowered+ S 40 kWh Rs 12.59 lakh

The Punch EV is also being offered under the battery subscription model with prices starting from Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Battery EMI starts from Rs 2.6 per km.





Starting with the mechanical changes, the Punch EV now offers even greater range with the introduction of two new battery packs 40 kWh and 30 kWh battery - up from 35 kWh and 25 kWh. Tata claims an ARAI-certified range of 468 km with a C75 (Tata’s tested real-world) range of up to 355 km on a full charge for the 40 kWh battery.



Charging times have also improved with the Punch EV now supporting 65 kW DC fast charging - up from 50 kW - with a 20-80 per cent charge taking a claimed 26 minutes. Additionally, the new 40 kWh battery also comes with a lifetime warranty, though it is only valid for the first purchaser and will not apply to second sales.

The 40 kWh battery also brings with it a more powerful electric motor with peak output rising from 121 bhp in the outgoing Punch EV LR to 127 bhp. Tata claims a sub-9 sec 0-100 kmph time. As before the Punch EV will come with three drive modes and four regen modes. Tata claims a kerb weight of 1360 kg for the Punch EV.



Cosmetically, the Punch EV borrows some styling elements from its internal combustion sibling. The split headlamp design is retained with the LED DRL design marginally different from the units on the ICE Punch. The EV also gets a cleaner bumper design with lighter cladding than its ICE sibling and only a large intake vent at the base of the bumper. The headlamps look to be further in-set than in the outgoing model, though they still feature within angular housings on the bumper.



At the rear, the connected tail lamp set-up is straight from the ICE Punch facelift with the EV getting a revised bumper design.



Inside, there are no notable design changes to the cabin aside from a lighter dual-tone colour scheme, with the Punch EV retaining the use of the 10.25-inch free-standing central touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster in top variants. The touch-based HVAC controls are also unchanged.



Tata says that the Punch EV will get standard safety features such as tyre pressure monitoring, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESP and hill start assist.



In terms of comfort features, the Punch EV gets kit such as two drive modes, iRA connected car tech, height adjustable driver seat and front power windows in the base model. Higher variants add in features such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen, USB Type C fast charging ports, electronic parking brake, a reverse camera, keyless entry and go, cruise control and more.



Top variants meanwhile pack in tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 16-inch diamond cut alloys, 350 degree camera, blind spot monitoring, auto headlamps and wipers, a sunroof, ventilated front seats and more.