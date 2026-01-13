Tata Punch Facelift Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Gets Turbo-Petrol Engine Option

Tata Motors has launched the much-anticipated Punch facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular micro-SUV has received some notable updates, including a design more in line with its larger SUV siblings as well as new features and, more crucially, a new turbo-petrol engine option. Prices for the turbo-petrol start from Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unveiled ahead of its launch, a few weeks back, the Punch facelift gets a more squared-out design compared to its EV sibling, though the overall look remains close to Tata’s family SUV design. There are new angular DRLs atop the fascia connected via a slim black closed-off grille, while the main headlamps and fog lamps are integrated into triangular housings lower on the bumper. There notable use of plastic cladding as well on the front bumper to give it a more muscular stance.

Down the sides, the Punch gets new wheel designs, while around the back, the older car’s simple tail maps make way for new, larger units with an integrated lightbar.



The cabin too gets some updates, including a new digital instrument cluster on top variants with a 7.0-inch colour display at the centre, while the air-con controls are now similar to those on the Nexon and Curvv. The upholstery colours, too, have been changed.



On the feature front, the Punch now packs in kit such as a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, connected car tech, a voice-activated sunroof, a wireless phone charger, an auto-dimming IRVM and connected car tech in the fully loaded spec. The Punch is offered in six trim levels - Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S.



On the powertrain front, the biggest updates is the new turbo-petrol engine. Buyers of the top variants of the Punch can now opt for the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol mill from the Nexon in Tata’s smallest SUV. The unit is good for 118 bhp and 170 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.



The other significant update is the option for a CNG AMT powertrain, first introduced with the Tiago and Tigor, alongside the standard-fit manual transmission. The AMT gearbox also features paddle shifters, likely in an effort to enhance the driving experience. The old 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol too is carried forward and is offered with both manual and AMT units.