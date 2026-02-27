Mini Cooper S Victory Edition Bookings Open In India

Mini has opened bookings for a new special edition Cooper S Victory Edition hatchback in India ahead of its launch. Set to be offered in limited numbers, the Cooper S Victory Edition pays homage to the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally-winning Cooper S hatchback.



Also read: New Mini Convertible Launched At Rs 58.50 Lakh



The Victory Edition is based on the Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack and will be offered solely in Chili Red exterior finish with a contrast black roof and an offset white stripe running the length of the vehicle. Additionally, the Victory Edition also feature the number 52 graphics on the sides - a callback to the racing number of the Monte Carlo Rally-winning Mini. At the rear, the special edition features a split roof-mounted spoiler and a central exhaust.

Also Read: 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible Review



The cabin, too, gets edition-specific detailing, including ‘1965’ stencilled onto the bottom spoke of the steering and on the centre console storage box. The cabin also features a black-and-red colour scheme.



Also Read: MINI Countryman John Cooper Works Launched At Rs 64.90 Lakh

Mechanically, the special edition shares the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol as the standard Cooper S, good for 201 bhp and 300 Nm paired with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.