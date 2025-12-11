New MINI Cooper Convertible India Launch Tomorrow

The new-gen MINI Cooper S Convertible is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow, on December 12, 2025. This open-top version brings in a lot more style, along with the new looks and features we have already experienced with the 3-door hatchback. While we drove the German-spec Cooper S Convertible some time back in Munich, recently we also flavoured the India-spec model, which you will find on the car&bike website. Pre-bookings for the Cooper S Convertible were opened last month, on November 20.

The Indian-spec MINI Convertible is identical to the Cooper S when it comes to powertrain – a 2.0-litre twin turbo petrol engine that makes 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The car propels from 0-100 kmph in 7 seconds.

Visually, the car shares most of its styling cues with the Cooper S – the large split grille with the S branding, sweptback circular headlamps, and vertically stacked LED taillights with the Union Jack lighting signature. The 18-inch alloys get a different design, but the big visual change is the retractable soft-top roof. In fact, the roof can be folded completely in 18 seconds, not just when stationary, but at speeds up to 30 kmph.

In terms of layout, the cabin is identical to the Cooper, but the colour palette is slightly different. You can opt for either a curated accessory pack or choose your favourite accessories while booking the car. Optional features offered under these packs include powered seats, Sport steering wheel, heated steering wheel, and MINI Experience modes.

The big highlight inside the cabin is the circular 13.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. There is a driver cluster, but rather a head-up display (HUD) for any vehicle information the driver might need on the go. Other notable features include a Harman sound system and a wireless charger. The second row is surprisingly decent on space, and the access too is good with the front seat forward recline option.

The standard MINI Cooper S is priced starting from Rs. 43.70 lakh and goes up to Rs. 54.40 lakh (all ex-showroom) for the JCW pack edition. The Cooper S Convertible, being the more exotic version, will come with a slightly higher premium. We expect the MINI Cooper S Convertible to be priced between Rs. 45 lakh and Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).