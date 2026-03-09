Citroen C3X Review: 3 Reasons To Buy & 3 Reasons To Avoid
- Citroen C3X has exceptional suspension tuning that smoothens broken Indian roads
- Nearly 110 bhp with strong mid-range performance, minimal turbo lag, and a smooth automatic
- Gets longer feature list including keyless entry, push-button start, and optional 360-degree camera
When the standard C3 arrived, it promised a lot with its funk, but left buyers underwhelmed with its sparse feature list. In a market where value is often measured in the length of the equipment sheet, that approach backfired. But with the updated Citroen C3X, the French carmaker has attempted course correction. The “X” badge brings in improvements aimed at making the C3 a more rounded package — better equipped, more practical, and positioned to appeal to the everyday Indian buyer. After spending time with the C3X, here are a few aspects where it ‘shines’ (pun not intended) and where it still falls short.
Positives
1. Features That Make Sense
The biggest improvement in the C3X is not cosmetic. Where the earlier C3 felt incomplete, this one is now better rounded off. The top-spec Shine variants now offer essentials that buyers expect at this price point: keyless entry, push-button start, and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror. There is also an optional 360-degree camera system (available for an additional cost), and cruise control is offered on the Turbo-AT version. These may sound basic, but they significantly enhance daily usability.
The equipment list still isn’t class-leading, but it is no longer embarrassingly short. For most urban buyers, the additions cover the essentials without inflating the price unnecessarily. For beginners stepping into this segment, the C3X now feels adequately equipped rather than compromised.
2. Ride Quality and Driving Dynamics
If there is one reason to buy a Citroen, it has always been riding comfort – and the C3X is no different. The French carmaker’s historic 2CV was famous for its advert of carrying a basket full of eggs across a farm, without breaking any. The new C3X channels that same philosophy into a modern, compact SUV format.
Take it across anything the Indian roads can throw its way – coarse highway surfaces, expansion joints, potholes, poorly designed speed breakers – and the C3X absorbs them with maturity. At low speeds, the suspension feels supple and forgiving. At higher speeds, it remains composed and stable. This is not a car for aggressive corner carving. It does not pretend to be sporty. Instead, it prioritises comfort, stability, and ease of use.
Under the hood sits a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing close to 110 bhp and nearly 200 Nm of torque. On paper, that is competitive for the segment. On the road, it feels better than the numbers suggest. Three-cylinder engines are often criticised for vibrations and roughness. Here, refinement is impressive as the vibrations are minimal, and the power delivery feels linear. Turbo lag is well controlled, making the engine feel closer to a naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit in its responsiveness. The automatic gearbox may not be sporty, but it shifts smoothly and suits city traffic well.
3. Honest Value
The C3X’s value proposition is not about offering everything. It is about offering the right things. You get a comfortable ride, a capable turbo-petrol engine, decent space for a small family, and a reasonable feature set — all without stretching the budget excessively. The build feels durable, even if not premium. For buyers who prioritise real-world usability over flashy features, the C3X makes a logical case.
Negatives
1. Still Not Fully Loaded
While the update improves the equipment list, rivals continue to be a step ahead. Here, you still miss out on ventilated seats, larger digital instrument clusters, advanced connected tech, drive modes, a sunroof and more premium upholstery options, all of which are available elsewhere in the segment. The 360-degree camera’s resolution feels dated, too. The infotainment system works well enough, but the interface and graphics lack polish compared to Korean and Indian competitors.
The cabin's interior is functional rather than plush. Panels feel sturdy but not premium. The overall fit and finish are acceptable, but it does not convey the sense of solidity found in some rivals. Space perception inside the cabin is cleverly managed. The dashboard design and seating layout create an impression of roominess.
2. The Punch Problem
The biggest obstacle in the C3X’s path is called “Tata Punch”. Being one of the highest-selling cars in India, the Punch offers solid space, stronger perceived quality, a longer feature list, and Tata’s extensive sales and service network. While its engine performance may not match the C3X’s turbo unit, the new Punch facelift now also offers a choice of a turbo engine that matches the C3X’s performance. Most buyers in this category prioritise practicality and brand reassurance over outright performance, and the Punch delivers in every sense, thus remaining the default choice for many in this segment.
3. Network and Resale Concerns
Citroen India is still expanding its footprint across the country. In metro cities, access to sales and service centres is improving. In smaller towns, however, availability may be limited compared to established players like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, or Tata. Resale value is another big question mark. Established brands benefit from stronger used-car demand, which translates to better long-term value retention. Citroen does not yet enjoy that level of market confidence.
Should You Buy the Citroen C3X?
The C3X is not trying to win the numbers game. It is not the most feature-loaded nor the most aggressive-looking compact SUV in the market. Instead, it targets buyers who prioritise comfort, appreciate a refined turbo-petrol engine, and want something slightly different from the mainstream options. It excels in ride comfort. It delivers a genuinely usable engine and gearbox combination. It offers honest value for money. And it stands out in a segment crowded with similar-looking products.
For a thoughtful buyer who cares about how a car feels on real roads rather than how long its brochure looks, the C3X deserves serious consideration. If, however, your checklist demands maximum features, strongest resale, and a widespread service network above all else, there are safer and more conventional alternatives in the market. The C3X is not for everyone. But for the right buyer, it makes more sense than its sales numbers suggest.
Pictures By Tanmay Varthak
