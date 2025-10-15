In the latest result of the Latin NCAP, the Brazilian-spec Citroen Basalt has managed to score zero stars. Based on the same platform as the India-spec Basalt, the test vehicle came fitted with four airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard, but was not subjected to a side pole impact test due to the lack of side airbags, earning an automatic zero in that segment. This also goes on to prove how stringent the Latin NCAP test is compared to the Bharat NCAP, where the India-spec model scored four stars.

According to the crash report, the protection offered good head and neck protection, while the driver's chest showed marginal protection, and the passenger’s chest showed weak protection owing to the pretensioner underperformance. While the footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as unstable, and it is not capable of withstanding further loadings. On the upside, the head, abdomen, chest and pelvis of the front passengers showed good protection. As for the whiplash, the seat showed marginal protection to the neck.

Overall, the Brazil-made Basalt achieved 39.37% in Adult Occupant Protection, 58.35% in Child Occupant Protection, 53.38% in Pedestrian Protection, and 34.88% in Safety Assist. In comparison, the India-made Citroen Basalt scored 26.19 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 35.90 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection and offered good head and neck protection, while chest and thighs were rated marginal. It also scored a perfect 16 out of 16 in the side impact test.

Criticising Stellantis on the poor score, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP, said, “With this Citroën Basalt result, it is clear that for Stellantis, Latin Americans’ lives do not matter as much as Indian lives”. Basalt’s low safety result came forth only because Latin NCAP decided to test it with its own funds.