Hyundai Motor India has made a slew of announcements at its first-ever Investor Day. This includes launching as many as 26 products over the next five years. The Korean brand will introduce seven new nameplates in India starting next financial year all the way till FY 2030. As many as six full model changes will also happen starting with the new-generation Venue that will hit the roads in November. Additionally, seven facelifts and six new derivatives of existing products will also be launched in the same period.

Talking about powertrains, the lineup will include 13 combustion engine and six CNG models apart from five dedicated electric cars as well as eight hybrids. The first locally manufactured EV will be launched in 2027 while the brand will also foray into new segments with the introduction of an MPV along with an off-road focused SUV. Hyundai aims to achieve more than 15% domestic market share and up to 30% export contribution by 2030.

José Muñoz, President & CEO, HMC said, “Following our landmark IPO last year and 29 years of success in India, now HMIL plans an investment of ₹45,000 crore through FY2030 to drive the next phase of growth. India is a strategic priority in Hyundai’s global growth vision. By 2030, HMIL will be our second-largest region globally aligned with the Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Make in India.’ we're making India a global export hub, targeting upto 30 per cent export contribution.”