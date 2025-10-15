Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai India has been appointed as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. The appointment, subject to approval of shareholders, will be effective January 01, 2026. This is the first time in the three-decade existence of Hyundai India that the company will be headed by an Indian. He will replace the incumbent Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, who will take up a new role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea.

L-R: Outgoing Hyundai India MD, Unsoo KIm with Jose Munoz, Chairman Hyundai Motor Corporation and Tarun Garg.

Garg has more than 32 years of industry experience and has been a part of Hyundai India since 2019 when he joined as the Head of Sales, Service and Marketing. During this period, he has led the brand to its highest-ever sales for three consecutive years, delivered record-breaking profits and achieved highest EBITDA margin in FY24. Before Hyundai, Garg spent a long time at India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, undertaking various responsibilities.



Speaking on his appointment as CEO, Garg said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust and confidence placed in me by Hyundai Motor Group. India’s automotive sector is in an exciting phase of transformation and I aim to contribute to HMIL’s continued growth in this market by stepping into this role. Success in this industry demands excellence across every touchpoint, from design and engineering to manufacturing, sales and service and I am fortunate to work alongside Hyundai’s talented employees, dealer partners and supplier partners who make it all possible.”