Hyundai Creta Records Best-Ever Sales In India In September 2025

Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
2025-10-01 14:18:46
Key Highlights
  • Hyundai reports domestic sales of 51,547 units in Sept 2025
  • Venue reports 20-month sales high with 11,484 units sold
  • SUVs account for over 70 per cent of all Hyundais sold in Sept 2025

The Hyundai Creta’s popularity with Indian buyers continues to soar, with the SUV setting a new best-ever sales figure in the month of September 2025. Hyundai reported wholesales of 18,861 units of the compact SUV, the model’s best-ever sales in a month in its 10 years on sale in the country.

Also read: Hyundai India Announces Price Cuts Of Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction

Hyundai Creta Electric image 47

The Creta has had a very strong run in 2025, with the SUV becoming the best-selling car in the country between January and July 2025, with over 1.17 lakh units sold. Now in September, it looks to once again lead the charge for Hyundai with its best-ever sales to date in a single month. The strong demand could be attributed to multiple factors, including the onset of the festive season as well as the revision in GST rates on cars and bikes, though Creta prices were only set to drop by up to Rs 72,000 based on the variant.

Hyundai Venue Sees Resurgence

Also read: Second-Gen Hyundai Venue India Launch On November 4

The Hyundai Venue also witnessed a resurgence in demand with wholesales of 11,484 units - the highest in the last 20 months. The resurgence in demand is likely due to similar factors, with Hyundai slashing prices for the subcompact SUV by up to Rs 1.24 lakh, depending on the variant. The Venue is also due for a significant upgrade in the coming months.

Also read: Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Expected Debut In 2026

Hyundai VENUE Adventure Edition 2

Hyundai has been extensively testing the second-gen subcompact SUV on Indian roads for almost a year now, with a debut slated for early November. The new-gen Venue is set to borrow styling inspiration from the likes of the Exter, Creta and Alcazar while packing in more tech than before. Engine options, though, are likely to remain unchanged.

Also read: New Gen Hyundai i20 Spied Testing In India

Hyundai Reports Domestic Sales of Over 51,000 Units; SUVs Lead The Charge

The strong sales of the Venue and Creta saw Hyundai post cumulative sales of 51,547 units in September 2025, with SUVs accounting for over 70 per cent of models sold. The carmaker said that the total share of SUVs in its domestic sales stood at 72.4 per cent in the month - the highest ever share in sales. Total Hyundai SUV sales stood at 37,313 units

