Hyundai India Announces Price Cuts Of Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction

Hyundai India has become the latest carmaker to announce a reduction in prices of its cars and SUVs following the Indian government's decision to simplify goods and services tax (GST) slabs for automobiles. The decision to lower GST on passenger vehicles under four metres in length to 18 per cent has had a significant impact on the pricing of Hyundai's mass-market models, which have come down by Rs 73,808 to Rs 1.24 lakh, depending on the vehicle. At the same time, the call to eliminate cess and bring larger vehicles under the 40 per cent has also benefited more expensive vehicles, with Hyundai models over four metres in length now cheaper by up to Rs 2.40 lakh. The new prices will be effective from September 22.

The highest reduction in the range is for the Hyundai Tucson, which sees its price drop by a massive Rs 2.40 lakh. It's followed by the Hyundai Venue, which is cheaper by up to ₹1.24 lakh (spicier N Line variant cheaper by Rs 1.19 lakh), and the third highest reduction comes for the Hyundai i20 (up to Rs 1.08 lakh for the N Line variant, up to Rs 98,053 for the standard hatchback).

The Creta is now cheaper by up to Rs 72,145.

The lowest drop in price is for the Verna (up to Rs 60,640), while the Creta (up to Rs 72,145), Creta N Line (up to Rs 71,762) and Alcazar (up to Rs 75,376) have all become notably more accessible.

Bigger benefits are to be had on the smaller offerings in the portfolio, with the i10 Nios cheaper by up to Rs 73,808, Aura cheaper by up to Rs 78,465 and the Exter's prices being lowered by up to Rs 89,209.