After being spotted testing sans camouflage both in India and overseas, Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the second-generation Venue ahead of its price announcement on November 4. The new Venue marks a complete overhaul inside and out, though it continues to use the same powertrain lineup as before. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.

The front of the new Venue now sports a full-width LED light bar that merges into the quad LED headlamp setup.

There’s also a new, wide, rectangular grille and a chunkier front bumper finished in silver with bold, muscular detailing.

It continues to ride on 16-inch alloy wheels, but they now feature a fresh new design.

At the rear, the Venue retains the connected LED tail-light theme, but the design has been sharpened with sleeker, more angular tail lamps.

In terms of size, it’s grown noticeably. The new Venue stands 1,665 mm tall (48 mm taller), 1,800 mm wide (30 mm wider), and has a 2,520 mm wheelbase, which is 20 mm longer than the outgoing version.

The cabin has been completely redesigned and features a new dashboard layout and a three-spoke steering wheel with four illuminated dots.

The highlight inside is the curved panoramic display that merges two 12.3-inch screens. The dashboard houses slim horizontal AC vents in the centre and vertical ones on either end.

Most in-car controls still get physical buttons, and there’s a handy shelf above the glovebox for small-item storage.

Powertrain options have been carried over and it continues with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel, paired with the same manual, automatic, and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options as before.

Hyundai will offer the new Venue in seven petrol variants (HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8, HX10) and four diesel variants (HX2, HX5, HX7, HX10).

Bookings for the 2026 Venue are now open, with a token amount of Rs 25,000.