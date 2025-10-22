Porsche has expanded the Macan Electric range with the debut of a new GTS variant. The Macan Electric GTS bridges the gap between the Macan 4S and the full-blown Turbo, offering sharper dynamics and more power than the 4S but not quite as much as the Turbo.

Starting with the powertrain, the GTS gets the same rear axle electric motor as the more powerful Turbo, which boosts peak output to 563 bhp (510 bhp in standard driving) and 955 Nm with overboost active – up from the Macan EV 4S’ 515 bhp and 820 Nm. This is supported by a transmission system also borrowed from the Turbo to adequately handle the power and torque. As a result, the GTS hits 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds - down from the 4S’ 4.1 seconds, and onto a top speed of 250 kmph – 10 kmph higher than the 4S. The battery pack at 100 kWh stays unchanged and offers a WLTP range of up to 586 km (compared to 606 km in 4S spec) while supporting up to 270 kW fast charging.

Other changes over the 4S include the addition of sports air suspension with active suspension management, GTS-specific damper and roll bars and the inclusion of Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus as standard. The GTS rides 10 mm lower than the 4S. Rear-wheel steering is optional. Additionally, the Macan Electric GTS also gets two new sound profiles as part of the Porsche Electric Sport Sound system as part of the ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport Plus’ drive modes. Also fitted as standard is Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package, replete with the new Track mode first seen in the Taycan.

On the cosmetic side, the Macan Electric GTS mirrors the blacked-out cosmetic detailing seen on the rest of Porsche’s GTS models. Blacked-out elements include the wheels, badging, wing mirror caps, smoked light clusters and the rear lip spoiler. Also new to the Macan GTS is a standard-fit Sport Design Package that adds revised front and rear apron designs. Buyers get 21-inch wheels as standard with the option to upgrade to 22-inch RS Spyder wheels.

Moving to the cabin, the GTS features black Race-Tex upholstery as standard, with buyers offered the option to colour-coordinate the interior stitching with the exterior paint finish for select colours. The GTS can further be customised to come with a range of leather upholstery in dual-tone and single-tone shades.