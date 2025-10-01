Porsche Cayenne EV Interior Revealed: Curved 'Flow' Touchscreen, AR HUD And More

Porsche has shared the first images of the all-new electric Cayenne ahead of the model’s debut in the coming months. The images reveal that the new Cayenne follows the digital-heavy trend already set by models such as the Taycan and Macan EV before it, with the dashboard’s fascia almost entirely dominated by displays.

The centrepiece of the new cabin design is the 14.25-inch curved centre touchscreen, which Porsche calls its Flow Display. The OLED display is positioned vertically, with the lower section curved to seamlessly integrate with the central console. The upper section serves as the primary display surface, while the lower, curved section houses most of the menus and in-car function shortcuts. Additionally, buyers can also opt for a 14.9-inch co-driver display that turns the total display area into one of the largest yet to be offered on a Porsche.

As with other new Porsches, the new Cayenne gets a curved digital display for the instrument console, though the graphics still pay homage to Porsche’s original analogue set-up with the power gauge in the centre and the speedometer offset to the side. The Cayenne also gets the option for an augmented reality head-up display.



Other notable tech on offer will include a panoramic sunroof with Variable Light Control, letting users adjust the level of opacity at the touch of a button. The sunroof has four opacity levels - Clear, Semi (40 per cent), Bold (60 per cent) and Matte. The new Cayenne also gets new Mood Modes that pair the climate control, audio system, seat functions and active ambient lighting together ‘to aid relaxation and concentration or to further enhance the driving experience’ depending on the mode selected.

Also new to the Cayenne EV is a surface heating function that extends beyond just heated seats. Porsche says that the function now also covers large contact areas such as parts of the door panels and armrests for more efficient cabin heating.



The Cayenne EV’s cabin will also be offered with a large variety of customisation options, including a choice of 13 upholstery colour options, five accent packages and four interior packages. Buyers can also choose between leather and Race-Tex upholstery. Additionally, buyers can also opt for greater individualisation through the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur programme or even create full-blown one-off specs through the Porsche Sonderwunsch programme.



Moving to the underpinnings and powertrain, the new Cayenne Electric will be underpinned by the VW Group’s new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture with top variants set to feature dual-motor all-wheel drive. The top-spec Turbo trims are set to develop north of 1000 bhp and up to 1500 Nm and feature a large 113 kWh battery supporting up to 400 kW DC fast charging. Porsche has also confirmed inductive charging capabilities of up to 11 kW for the Cayenne electric.



The Cayenne Electric is understood to go on sale alongside the current internal combustion model, allowing buyers a choice between EV and ICE.