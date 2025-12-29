Ducati XDiavel V4 Launched In India At Rs 30.89 Lakh

Ducati has launched the XDiavel V4 in India, priced from Rs 30.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the touring-friendly sibling of the Diavel V4, the XDiavel brings along with it a host of cruiser-style tweaks while retaining much of the hardware and performance of its sportier counterpart. One of the biggest changes this time around is the switch to a chain drive setup, replacing the belt drive used on the outgoing model.

In terms of design, the XDiavel V4 closely mirrors the Diavel V4, though there are subtle differences. These include toned-down front air inlets, newly styled alloy wheels, and a slightly reworked tail section. Ducati has also revised the ergonomics, with a wider and more cushioned seat, a swept-back handlebar, and forward-set footpegs. The result is a more laid-back riding position. The seat height sits at 770 mm, which is 20 mm lower than the Diavel V4, while it tips the scale at 229 kg.

Akin to the Diavel V4, Power comes from the same 1,158 cc Granturismo V4 engine. It punches out 166 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes standard with a bi-directional quickshifter.

On the feature front, the XDiavel V4 gets the same 6.9-inch TFT display seen on the Diavel, along with a comprehensive electronics package. This includes cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, multiple ride and power modes, launch control, and cruise control.

Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 50 mm upside-down fork up front and a fully adjustable rear monoshock. Stopping power comes from twin 330 mm discs at the front with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, while the rear uses a 265 mm disc with a Brembo two-piston caliper, supported by cornering ABS.

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is available in two colour options: Red and Black, priced at Rs 30.89 lakh and Rs 31.20 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. Compared to the standard Diavel V4, the XDiavel commands a premium of Rs 1.80 lakh.