2023 World Superbike Championship-winning Ducati Panigale V4 R: Photo Gallery

Some motorcycles are collected. Others are preserved as history. Mumbai has just welcomed the actual 2023 WorldSBK championship-winning Ducati Panigale V4 R — the very machine Álvaro Bautista rode to his record-breaking title. Not a replica, not a tribute. Dive into the photo gallery and try not to drool.

Delivered into a private collection, the Panigale V4 R represents the highest tier of collectability in modern motorsport: a one-of-one, championship-winning factory race bike with unquestionable provenance.

Not you typical bike cockpit view, but rather, a plethora of buttons, switches, levers and a lot more.

Also Read: Ducati’s WorldSBK Championship Race Bike Finds a New Home in India

The Panigale V4 R was at the centre of multiple commanding seasons in WorldSBK history. In 2023, Bautista secured 27 race wins, 31 podium finishes, and a record 628 points, clinching the championship well before the season finale.

The cycle parts comprises of nothing but the best equipment, everything from top-spec Ohlins suspension, top-of-the-line race-spec Brembo braking system and lightweight Marchesini wheels.

Engineered by Ducati Corse, the WorldSBK-spec Panigale V4 R blends MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, race-developed electronics, a purpose-built chassis and the high-revving Desmosedici Stradale R engine — a combination designed solely for winning at the highest level.

Extensive use of carbon fibre for everything from the body panels, casings of control modules, mounting brackets and more. Also, the race bike features a full-system Akrapovic exhaust system to maximum performance and weight savings.