2023 World Superbike Championship-winning Ducati Panigale V4 R: Photo Gallery

Janak Sorap
1 min read
Jan 29, 2026, 10:42 AM
Key Highlights
  • Bautista secured 27 race wins, 31 podium finishes with this race bike.
  • It’s the actual race bike that sucured Ducati the record-breaking 2023 WorldSBK title.
  • A one-of-one factory Panigale V4 R delivered to a private collection.

Some motorcycles are collected. Others are preserved as history. Mumbai has just welcomed the actual 2023 WorldSBK championship-winning Ducati Panigale V4 R — the very machine Álvaro Bautista rode to his record-breaking title. Not a replica, not a tribute. Dive into the photo gallery and try not to drool.

Ducati WSBK race bike panigale V4 R edited carandbike 1

Delivered into a private collection, the Panigale V4 R represents the highest tier of collectability in modern motorsport: a one-of-one, championship-winning factory race bike with unquestionable provenance.

Ducati 7

Not you typical bike cockpit view, but rather, a plethora of buttons, switches, levers and a lot more.

Also Read: Ducati’s WorldSBK Championship Race Bike Finds a New Home in India

Ducati 1

The Panigale V4 R was at the centre of multiple commanding seasons in WorldSBK history. In 2023, Bautista secured 27 race wins, 31 podium finishes, and a record 628 points, clinching the championship well before the season finale.

Ducati 11

The cycle parts comprises of nothing but the best equipment, everything from top-spec Ohlins suspension, top-of-the-line race-spec Brembo braking system and lightweight Marchesini wheels.

Ducati 12

Engineered by Ducati Corse, the WorldSBK-spec Panigale V4 R blends MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, race-developed electronics, a purpose-built chassis and the high-revving Desmosedici Stradale R engine — a combination designed solely for winning at the highest level.

Ducati 4

Extensive use of carbon fibre for everything from the body panels, casings of control modules, mounting brackets and more. Also, the race bike features a full-system Akrapovic exhaust system to maximum performance and weight savings.

Ducati 9
Ducati 8
Ducati 10
