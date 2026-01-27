Ducati’s WorldSBK Championship Race Bike Finds a New Home in India
- It’s the exact race bike used during Bautista’s record-breaking 2023 WorldSBK title run
- A one-of-one factory Panigale V4 R delivered to a private collection
- Bautista secured 27 race wins, 31 podium finishes with this race bike
In the world of motorcycle collecting, some are special edition versions while some are unique models. And then, there are those machines that are not only rare but also super special and one-of-a-kind with racing winning history. Mumbai has just become home to the actual 2023 World Superbike Championship-winning Panigale V4 R. This is not a tribute bike or a factory replica, but the very machine ridden by Álvaro Bautista during his record-breaking WorldSBK title.
Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched In India At Rs. 84.99 Lakh
Delivered into a private collection, the Panigale V4 R represents the highest tier of collectability in modern motorsport: a one-of-one, championship-winning factory race bike with unquestionable provenance. Recently showcased at an invite-only event in Mumbai, the motorcycle offers a rare glimpse into Ducati’s dominance at the pinnacle of production-based racing — now preserved not in a museum, but in a private Indian collection.
Finished in its iconic Giallo Yellow race livery, the bike was brought to India by Ducati India with its delivery marking one of the most significant additions to any private motorcycle collection in the country and signals a growing maturity in India’s high-end motorsport collector culture. For collectors, acquiring motorcycles like these goes beyond ownership, preserving a machine that shaped a championship and defined an era. With this rare Panigale V4 R, one could expect more race-spec versions of such motorcycles making their way to India for private collecting.
Also Read: New Limited-Run Ducati Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica Revealed
The Panigale V4 R was at the centre of multiple commanding seasons in WorldSBK history. In 2023, Bautista secured 27 race wins, 31 podium finishes, and a record 628 points, clinching the championship well before the season finale. Ducati, in the process, recorded the highest number of wins by a single manufacturer in a WorldSBK season. Engineered by Ducati Corse, the WorldSBK-spec Panigale V4 R blends MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, race-developed electronics, a purpose-built chassis and the high-revving Desmosedici Stradale R engine — a combination designed solely for winning at the highest level.
Also Read: Ducati Watches Now On Sale In India; Priced From Rs 15,000
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said,
“Bringing the actual Panigale V4 R WorldSBK race bike ridden by Álvaro Bautista to India is a moment of immense pride for Ducati India. Seeing this extraordinary motorcycle become part of a private collection in India allows us to create a direct and powerful connection to the technology, passion, and on-track dominance that define Ducati’s WorldSBK legacy.”
