New Limited-Run Ducati Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica Revealed

Commemorating its fourth straight MotoGP Rider’s title and its latest Constructor’s Championship, Ducati has unveiled the new limited-run Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica motorcycle. Not to be confused with the previously revealed Panigale V2 Marquez edition, the latest race replica motorcycle is limited to just 293 units and is based around the Panigale V4 S.

Cosmetically, the Championship Replica gets Marquez’s 2025 Ducati MotoGP racebike-inspired livery, along with featuring Marquez’s signature atop the fuel tank. Each unit also features a numbered billet aluminium triple clamp housing the model’s name and production serial number.

The Championship Replica also features several upgrades over the standard V4 S, including some that look to be taken from the company’s Time Attack package for the Panigale V4. These include new corner side pods, an alcantara seat, a dry clutch, billet aluminium adjustable foot pegs, an Akrapovic silencer with dedicated mapping and several carbonfibre components such as the wheels, rear mudguard, chain guard, heel guards, swingarm covers and exhaust heatshield. Additionally, the digital instrument panel also features dedicated welcome graphics, including displaying the model’s unit number.



Additionally, owners wanting to use the motorcycle on the track can further opt for kit such as a billet aluminium racing fuel tank cap, brake calliper shrouds, an open carbon fibre clutch cover and a licence plate holder removal kit.



Mechanically, Ducati says that the Championship replica makes a peak 215.5 bhp - up from the V4 S’ 213 bhp, while torque is also marginally up by 1.2 Nm to 122.1 Nm. Brakes too have been upgraded with the special edition featuring Ducati’s Front Brake Pro+ braking system with twin Brembo 338.5 x 6.2 mm T-drive ventilated front discs and Brembo GP4 Sport Production calipers. The standard V4 S features twin 330 mm Brembo discs up front with Brembo Hypure calipers.



Each unit is also accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, a bike cover and a personalised box for storing additional components.