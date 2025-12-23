Top 12 New Two-Wheelers Launched in 2025
- Ducati Panigale V4 is the most expensive bike on the list.
- Ultraviolette’s X-47 is a crossover electric motorcycle that promises to offer the best of both worlds
- Honda X-ADV is an off-road capable 750cc class maxi-scooter.
2025 has been a thrilling year for two-wheeler enthusiasts in India and globally, with a wave of exciting launches across segments — from aggressive naked bikes and adventure machines to premium classics and cutting-edge electrics. Below is a curated list of the most talked-about new two-wheelers making waves this year, along with what makes each one stand out.
Hero Xtreme 250R
This motorcycle marks Hero MotoCorp’s bold entry into the highly competitive quarter-litre category. The Xtreme 250R packs streetfighter-styling with modern features like a trellis frame, USD front forks, and more. Launched at around ₹1.80 lakh ex-showroom in India in early 2025, the Xtreme 250R takes on rivals like the KTM 250 Duke and Suzuki Gixxer 250.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield’s Classic 650 brings the charm of classic styling with the refined rumble of the 650 Twin. While this motorcycle can be quite a handful when balancing it at crawling speeds of moving it in/out of parking, due to its high kerb weight of 243 kg, that weight also vanishes once you pick up speed. Positioned as a premium modern retro cruiser with touring capabilities, the Classic 650 is for those who want relaxed touring and heritage aesthetics.
Hero Xpulse 210
Taking the adventure spirit in Hero’s lineup to the next level, the Xpulse 210 is a fresh take on accessible off-road ready motorcycle. Equipped with long-travel suspension, a 6-speed gearbox and switchable dual-channel ABS with multiple ABS modes. With a starting ex-showroom price of about ₹1.75 lakh, the Xpulse 210 with its high ground clearance and adventure-ready setup make it a compelling option for riders who want versality of everyday city commuting and light off-roading.
KTM 390 Adventure
KTM has given a full revamp to their adventure-focused 390 Adventure with the latest iteration. With the 2025 model, the motorcycle is kitted with refined hardware and electronics aimed at on- and off-road readiness. This KTM packs long travel suspension, advanced rider aids like ride modes and traction control, and rugged ergonomics to handle everything from highway cruising to fast-paced mild trails with ease.
Aprilia Tuono 457
The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the naked version of the faired RS 457. With a kerb weight around 175 kg and a seat height near 800 mm, the bike’s compact chassis and ride-by-wire electronics with multiple riding modes give it a balanced feel for both urban use and weekend blasts. The Tuono 457 is a bike that packs performance, tech and dynamic capability making it a very fun-to-ride motorcycle.
Ducati Panigale V4
This one is undoubtedly the most expensive motorcycle on this list. It is red, it is Italian, and it is fast. It is the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 in its latest iteration. Powered by an 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine producing around 213 bhp and 121 Nm, it features advanced aerodynamics with winglets, a 6.9-inch TFT display, a plethora of multiple riding and track modes, and crazy electronics wizardry. With a kerb weight under 200 kg, the Panigale V4 remains one of the most performance-focused machines available, with an ex-showroom price starting at ₹29.99 lakh, ex=showroom.
Honda X-ADV
An adventure-crossover large scooter, the Honda X-ADV is a rugged two-wheeler that blends scooter ergonomics with adventure capability. Powered by a capable mid-displacement 745cc engine with automatic transmission and various rider aids like traction control, ride modes, and adventure-ready ergonomics. The X-ADV appeals to riders who want comfort, versatility and ruggedness with the convenience of the gearless scooter platform. Prices for the Honda X-ADV start from ₹13.51 Lakh, ex-showroom.
Honda CB750 Hornet
The Honda CB750 Hornet is a striking, inline-4 powered street naked motorcycle, which carries the iconic Hornet name in the 750cc class of bike with roadster styling. Aimed at riders seeking a middleweight naked bike with a mix of performance, comfort and street presence, the CB750 Hornet manages to do it all as a versatile all-rounder. Honda has priced the CB750 Hornet at ₹9.22 Lakh, ex-showroom.
Kawasaki KLX 230
The KLX230 is a fantastic dual-purpose lightweight motorcycle but carried a steep price tag before due to its CKD route. But that has been taken care as Kawasaki launched the India-spec version of the motorcycle with a much-accessible sticker price. The KLX 230 is a rugged dual-purpose bike two capable off-road dynamics. Powered by a 233cc single-cylinder engine and high ground clearance with ample long-travel suspension, the KLX 230 is ideal for riders who want a capable yet manageable machine for quick in-city runs and intense off-road excursions.
TVS Apache RTX 300
The first adventure motorcycle to roll out of the TVS factory, the RTX 300, is a feature-loaded, well-specced motorcycle targeted at the adventure-touring audience. With its 299cc liquid-cooled engine producing around 35 bhp and 28.5 Nm, tall windscreen, upright ergonomics and dual-channel ABS, the RTX 300 can take care of your everyday riding and also long-distance touring with ease. It is a strong contender for riders who want a do-it-all machine without the bulk or high price tag of larger ADV bikes.
Ultraviolette X-47
Ultraviolette’ s X-47 is the brand’s latest offering that combines the tech of the F77 and the versatility of the adventure touring motorcycle. Packing a striking design the X-47 does grab a lot of eyeballs and is packed to the brim with multiple features with radar tech, ride modes, blind spot alert, lane change assist and rear collision warning. Powered by a high-output electric powertrain and designed around a lightweight chassis with premium finishes, the X-47 targets riders interested in future mobility that can take care of daily office commuting in comfort and also manage weekend getaways without much to complain.
Yamaha XSR155
After a long wait, Yamaha has finally launched the XSR155 in India. Featuring a neo-retro styling with underpinnings of the tried-and-trusted 155cc platform from the YZF-R15, the XSR 155 combines classic design cues with modern performance and features. The XSR155 is designed to appeal to riders who want a lifestyle-oriented motorcycle that’s as comfortable in the city that can also manage weekend rides, both in comfort and style.
