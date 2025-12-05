Top 10 Most Powerful Bikes Under 3 Lakh in India

If you're hunting for performance on a budget, the sub ₹3 lakh segment in India consists of an interesting mix of motorcycles. From roadsters to café racers to adventure tourers, there are several options available. From cafe racers to adventure tourers, faired bikes, here’s a look at 10 power-packed machines available under 3 lakh for you to pick to match your requirement and budget.

1. KTM 390 Adventure X – Rs 2.90 Lakh, ex-showroom

The KTM 390 Adventure X blends adventure-bike practicality with serious firepower. Its 398.63cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churns out 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. The bike has a kerb weight of 181 kg and a seat height of 825 mm, which is decent for a modern adventure-oriented 400-class machine. For the sticker price, the 290 Adventure X delivers an ideal mix of strong power, long-travel suspension, touring/adventure readiness and all the necessary electronics aids for an experienced motorcyclist.

2. TVS Apache RR 310 – Rs 2.56 Lakh, ex-showroom

The TVS Apache RR 310 remains one of India’s most accessible sportbikes with real performance. Its 312.2 cc, liquid-cooled DOHC engine produces 37.48 bhp and 29 Nm torque. The bike’s kerb weight is 174 kg, while the seat height is set at 810 mm. Apart from the ride modes and other electronic aids on the base variant, one can opt for the next variant, which comes equipped with a quickshifter and is priced at Rs 2.71 Lakh, ex-showroom. The Apache RR 310 offers a potent combination of sportbike dynamics, agility, balanced weight, and performance, which punches well above its price. For someone who is looking for a proper, full-fledged sportbike that packs a solid punch, this Apache holds a great value proposition.

3. Triumph Thruxton 400 – Rs 2.74 Lakh, ex-showroom

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is the most accessible offering in the market if you are looking for a café racer. Powered by the same 398cc liquid-cooled engine that was introduced with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, the Thruxton 400 registers a slightly higher power output of 41.2 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. With a kerb weight of 183 kg and a seat height of 795 mm, the Thruxton 400 offers a sporty café racer styling, potent performance and the premium quality of Triumph, all with an engaging ride experience. Its standout appeal lies in bringing the classic Thruxton design language which includes clip-ons, sculpted tank, bubble fairing into an accessible 400cc package, making it one characterful and performance-friendly motorcycle to consider.

4. Bajaj Dominar 400 – Rs 2.39 Lakh, ex-showroom

The Bajaj Dominar 400 might have been around for a good while, but yet it offers a strong balance of power, touring capabilities and comfortable ergonomics. Its 373.3cc DOHC, liquid-cooled engine delivers around 39.42 bhp and 35 Nm, paired to a slick 6-speed gearbox. One of the OG sub-400cc power cruisers to be on sale in India, the Dominar 400 is a motorcycle that is a popular choice of riders who travel and explore new locations in comfort. With a kerb weight of 193 kg, it is a bit heavy, while the seat height of 800 mm is accessible for most riders.

5. Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet – Rs 2.99 Lakh, ex-showroom

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is one of the most powerful electric motorcycles you can buy under the 3 Lakh mark. It employs a 3.8 kW motor in the Standard trim that has a peak power output of 36.2 bhp and a 7.1 kWh battery pack that is capable of offering a range of 211 km on a full charge. With a rated top speed of around 155 kmph, the F77 Superstreet is a potent electric motorcycle that packs a punch while offering a comfortable riding stance thanks to the one-piece handlebars. What makes the F77 SuperStreet stand out is the combination of strong performance, faired styling and rider-friendly ergonomics at a decent price point while competing directly with petrol-powered machines in the segment.

6. BMW G 310 RR – Rs 2.81 Lakh, ex-showroom

Sharing the same underpinnings as the Apache, the BMW G 310 RR delivers a balanced, sporty package with the German badge. Its 312.12cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a kerb weight is 174 kg and a seat height of 811 mm. While the G 310 RR might not be as feature-loaded as the Apache RR 310, it surely carries a premium tag and service experience.

7. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Rs 2.56 Lakh to Rs 2.72 Lakh, ex-showroom

Using the powerplant from the Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla 450 is a roadster offering that brings out the true raspy and punchy nature of the Sherpa 450 mill. The motor has a displacement of 452cc, is single-cylinder and liquid-cooled with a maximum power output of 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, slotting it as one of the most powerful bikes on this list. The motorcycle has a rated top speed of 140 kmph, a kerb weight of 185 kg, and an accessible seat height of 780 mm. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a motorcycle that packs a lot for torque for its weight, comes built-in with Google Maps for navigation, chunky tyres and can easily accommodate taller rides.

8. Triumph Scrambler 400 X – Rs 2.67 Lakh, ex-showroom

If you like the Triumph Speed 400 but find it a bit cramped, you can then opt for its scrambler cousin, the Scrambler 400 X, packing longer suspension travel, more comfortable ergonomics with a more upright stance. Ideal for daily in-city commutes and weekend getaways, the Scrambler 400 X is powered by a 398.15cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 39.5 bhp of max power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, giving it enough punch for almost everything you throw at it. With a kerb weight of 185 kg, the weight has been distributed well, which works well in keeping the bike balanced while cornering or scrambling. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is one motorcycle that is versatile, rugged, good-looking and handles well on and off roads with finesse.

9. TVS Apache RTX – Rs 1.99 to Rs 2.34 Lakh, ex-showroom

The newest entrant from TVS is the Apache RTX, which is the brand’s first motorcycle in the adventure touring space. It is kitted with all the features that you’ll need in a motorcycle of this class and the capabilities to take on decently challenging terrains. Powered by an all-new 299cc liquid-cooled mill, the Apache RTX punches out 35.5 bhp of max power and 28.5 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the motorcycle has a kerb weight of 180 kg and a seat height of 835mm, which can be a bit of a challenge for shorter riders to attain a firm footing. The Apache RTX packs a lot of features that include four ride modes (Urban, Rain, Tour, Rally), an advanced electronics package consisting of traction control, cruise control, and a bi-directional quickshifter, 41mm USD forks, dual-channel ABS with terrain modes, LED lighting, and adjustable suspension on the top-spec variant. Lastly, there is also TVS SmartXonnect connected features through the TFT dash with ride telemetry data.

10. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z – Rs 1.92 Lakh, ex-showroom

Completing the list is the Pulsar NS400Z, which is among the most aggressive value-for-money performance bikes in this price bracket. Its 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which recently received an updated is tuned to deliver a peak power output of 42.37 bhp and 35 Nm torque, coupled with a kerb weight of 174 kg, equates to some serious power-to-weight ratio. In the Pulsar portfolio, the NS400Z is the most potent Pulsar ever offered in India at its price point. This motorcycle undercuts almost all motorcycles in its class with a very aggressive sticker price, making for a very lucrative proposition to consider.