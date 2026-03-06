Batman Returns: Mahindra To Reopen Bookings For BE 6 Batman Edition
- The initial lot of 999 units was sold out in 135 seconds
- Bookings will open just for one day later this month
- Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman edition will be available once again, with bookings set to reopen later this month, the brand has confirmed. Initially launched in August 2025 with 999 units on offer, the BE 6 special edition is the world’s first commercially available Batman-themed SUV. Buyers can register their preference online starting March 6, while the bookings will open just for one day, on March 10, 2026. The price has been hiked to Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 70,000 higher than the first batch of the BE 6 Batman Edition. Mahindra will start delivering the SUV from April 10, 2026. The brand has also said that bookings referred by existing Batman edition owners will get priority delivery.
The BE 6 Batman edition gets many unique elements otherwise not seen on the standard version of the electric SUV. Finished in a custom Satin black colour, the SUV gets Batman decals on front doors, bigger 20-inch alloys wheels, gold plated suspension and brake calipers and a Dark Knight limited edition rear badging. The Infinity roof also features the Bat emblem while cabin gets exclusive elements like charcoal leather instrument panel, suede and leather upholstery, gold accents and Batman emblems at various places and a custom key fob.
The SUV also gets custom Batman inspired exterior rear sounds. The Edition gets the bigger 79 kWh battery pack that comes with a claimed range of 682 km. A single electric motor here helps make 282 bhp and 380 Nm. The earlier units of Batman edition were sold at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 27.79 lakh, which was Rs. 79,000 more than Standard pack three version.
