MG Comet: A Sensible Answer to City Commuting?

Have you considered going electric if you’re planning to buy a new car? A lot of car buyers seem to have taken the plunge already, considering the number of EVs we see on the roads every day. MG Motor one of the first passenger car brands to offer an EV, also has an electric car at a price which is even lower than several petrol-powered hatchbacks.

The MG Comet EV starts at just Rs. 4.99 lakh if you opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan which is indeed an attractive proposition. Even without opting for BaaS, the fully-loaded variant of the Comet tops off at under Rs. 10 lakh. But how practical is it? And does it make a strong case as a value-for-money urban EV? We spent a few days with the Comet EV to understand how it fares as a daily driver.

For anyone looking to go electric, range and running costs are two primary considerations, apart from the price. But before we get to that, let’s focus on how the cabin feels, how comfortable is it, and what kind of features the Comet offers. A highlight is the floating twin display with two 10.25-inch full digital screens. The infotainment system comes with Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, along with a long list of connected features and voice commands.

Then there’s a digital key, power folding ORVMs and an electric parking brake. Big windows offer a clear view of the road. What could have been better is under-thigh support on the seats, particularly for a six-footer like me, but it is still comfortable for a short-distance journey. The Comet does feel quite premium in the top Exclusive variant, even at the price it commands.

But take the Comet into the urban jungle and its compact footprint and agility quickly stand out. It slips through tight spaces where larger cars demand far more attention and judgment. The payoff isn’t faster commutes, but easier ones, and when you arrive, even narrow parking spots feel far less intimidating.



A reverse parking camera is always useful, despite the dimensions of the vehicle. 12-inch wheels are not ideal, but 165 mm ground clearance takes care of most situations irrespective of the surface. I also like the Creep mode that comes in handy in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The Comet runs on a 17.4 kWh battery which helps in achieving a claimed range of 200 km. Now, a lot depends on how enthusiastically you drive the car, whether the AC or heater is being used and if regeneration levels are being utilised. Driving it in a conservative manner can actually help you cross the claimed number with ease, but using the air conditioner and zero regen does bring the actual number below 200 km. This means even if you drive 40 kms each day the need to recharge the car comes about only once in 5 days.

Another factor is charging cost. Charging the Comet at home is much like charging a phone or any other everyday electronic device. A full charge costs just over ₹100, which brings the approximate running cost down to around 50 paise per kilometer. The more you drive the Comet, the more meaningful the savings become when compared to a petrol, diesel or even a CNG car. Even if charging costs are higher, a full charge would still work out to roughly ₹250, translating to about ₹1 per kilometer.

Then there is Battery as a Service, commonly known as BaaS. Here you do not pay for the battery upfront but will have to pay later on per km usage, just like you would pay on a mobile connection. Current battery rentals for the MG Comet start at Rs. 3.20 per km for a minimum of 1500 km per month. This means the buyer is required to pay around Rs. 4500 per month for the battery in addition to the vehicle EMI, if any. While it does increase your monthly expense, the initial cost of the vehicle comes down significantly. This means the consumer can choose how he/she wants to spend on the car.

Lastly, there are a couple of ownership-related factors that bring added peace of mind, especially for first-time EV buyers. The Comet comes with a lifetime battery warranty, addressing concerns around long-term battery replacement costs. Alongside this is a buyback option—more commonly seen in premium cars—where the Comet can be returned to the company after three years at 60% of its original value. Together, these measures reduce both running and ownership risk, and could make the decision easier for those still unsure about making the switch to electric.

Eventually, the MG Comet is a unique car in the Indian market, and you realise it only after spending some time with it. It grows on you with every use. If you consider practicality over ‘bigger is better’ for a daily choice, your search for an urban EV could end with this baby MG.