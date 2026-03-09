2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched At Rs 10.98 Lakh; Gets 360-Deg Cameras, Powered Front Seats

Hyundai India's first passenger car launch of 2026 is the Verna facelift, which has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes almost exactly three years after Hyundai launched the current generation of the Honda City-rivaling sedan, which also won the car&bike Car of the Year award in 2024. This midlife update does not bring much in the way of cosmetic changes, but it does lengthen the Verna's equipment list, enabling it to take on its soon-to-be-updated rivals on a more even footing.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: What's new on the outside?

If you were hoping for wholesale design changes with this update, you will be disappointed. Most people will find it impossible to tell the facelift apart from the original, simply because the changes are limited to the lighting arrangement, bumpers and wheel design.

The 2026 Hyundai Verna features a redesigned headlight cluster and a revised front bumper, new 16-inch alloy wheels and a diffuser-style element added to the rear bumper along with a silver insert. Two new colours have been added to the palette – Titan Grey Matte and Classy Blue. And that about wraps up the changes for the exterior.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: New features

On the inside is where a majority of the changes are to be seen. The 2026 Verna has the same steering wheel as seen in the new Venue, featuring the Morse code depiction of the ‘H’ logo, and the car now has dual curved 10.25 inch displays, with the outgoing Verna's basic digital instrumentation being replaced with a full digital display.

The front seats are powered, with the driver's seat also featuring a memory function, and a ‘Boss mode’ switch for the front passenger's seat, which allows the rear seat occupant to adjust the front seat as per their comfort. The Verna now features seven airbags, up from six previously, and also comes with a rear sunshade.

Another key addition to the equipment list is 360-degree cameras, replacing the single reverse camera seen on the outgoing Verna. As before, the sedan continues with Level 2 ADAS.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: Engine and transmission options

As before, the 2026 Hyundai Verna will be available with two petrol engine options – a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. A six-speed manual is available with both engines, but when it comes to automatic transmissions, the 1.5 NA is available only with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the turbo-petrol can be had with a dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift: Rivals due for update

The facelift for the Verna is a timely one, as the hot-selling Volkswagen Virtus, as well as the Skoda Slavia, are set to get a comprehensive update in the coming months. Both sedans from the VW Group stable are expected to receive a new look, along with more equipment, by the middle of 2026, which will inject new life into the segment.