Hyundai Creta Electric Now Supports 100 kW DC Fast Charging

The Hyundai Creta Electric now supports up to 100 kW DC fast charging, which should enable shorter times spent at public fast chargers. The EV till now supported 50 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in around 58 mins which will now be reduced to a claimed 39 minutes. The upgrade is part of a software update for the electric SUV, which will also be rolled out to existing Creta Electric owners via an OTA update in phases. No hardware changes are required



Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV Comparison: Compact Electric SUVs Face-Off



With a slew of electric car launches in the Rs 20-30 lakh, the segment is seeing tremendous competition. While its ICE sibling continues to rule this segment, the electric cousin, which sells at a slight premium, is facing the heat from new rivals offering bigger batteries and even more seats.



Also read: Hyundai Creta Sales Cross 2 Lakh Units In CY2025



Currently, the Creta Electric is sold with two battery pack options – 42kWh and 51.4kWh – with a claimed range of 420-510km, respectively. Hyundai sells multiple variants of the Creta electric (price list has 32 options). Both batteries are sold in 3 main trims – Executive, Smart and Excellence. The smaller 42kWh also gets an additional Premium trim in the middle.



Also read: Hyundai Venue HX5+ Variant Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh



Current ex-showroom prices for the smaller battery version of the Creta Electric start at Rs 18.02 lakh and go up to Rs 22.33 lakh. For the bigger battery (Long Range or LR ), prices start at Rs 20 lakh and go up to Rs 23.96 lakh.



These prices were just for the vehicle as of January 2026. A home charger can be opted for by paying an additional Rs 70,000.