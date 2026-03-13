New Audi A6 Long-Wheelbase Makes Global Debut; Wheelbase Stretched By Over 130 mm

Audi has unveiled the long-wheelbase derivative of the new-gen A6 sedan in global markets. The new A6L arrives about a year after the debut of the new A6L e-tron EV and will initially be a China-exclusive sedan sold under the FAW-Audi joint venture.

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In terms of looks, the A6 long-wheelbase looks a lot like its European sibling, with only minor design updates to the front and rear. The grille gets a tweaked mesh design with new metallic inserts and a new illuminated bar flowing into the two-dimensional Audi logo, which too is illuminated. The front and rear bumpers also get minor tweaks, and that wraps up the cosmetic updates to the front and rear.

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In profile, the A6L is longer than its European sibling - 5,142 mm as compared to 4,999 mm of the standard A6 - while the wheelbase has been stretched by 139 mm to 3066 mm. The standard A6 has a wheelbase of 2972 mm.





Inside, the cabin remains in line with the standard new-gen A6 with three screens atop the dashboard - including a dedicated passenger display, fitted as standard. Audi says that key changes over the standard A6 are centred around the redesigned rear seat, which features an electrically adjustable backrest as well as a seat heating function. The front seats, meanwhile, are heated, ventilated and feature a massage function and power adjustable and include a seat memory function.

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On the feature front, the A6L is packed with tech, including ADAS tech backed by LiDAR sensors, a heads-up display, hands-free parking, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, four-zone climate control and a panoramic glass roof with embedded RGB lighting and electrochromic dimming across 9 zones. Adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering are optional.



On the powertrain front, the A6L is being offered with a choice of 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engines in two states of tune - 201 bhp/340 Nm and 268 bhp/400 Nm. The top variant, meanwhile, gets a more powerful turbo-petrol V6 - 362 bhp/ 550 Nm, and standard fit quattro all-wheel drive.

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For now, the A6L remains exclusive to the Chinese market, though given the trend for long-wheelbase sedans in the luxury car market in India - it could very well be considered for the Indian market. The A6’s rivals in India - the Mercedes E-class and BMW 5-Series are both sold in long-wheelbase spec.