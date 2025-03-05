New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering

Audi has unveiled the internal combustion A6 in Avant or estate bodystyle. Set to be sold in both estate and sedan bodystyles globally, the ICE A6 now enters its sixth generation and is underpinned by Audi’s new PPC architecture (Premium Platform Combustion) that debuted with the new A5 - the successor to the A4 - that arrived in global markets in 2024. The A6 is also the first model to debut from Audi after it reversed its decision to rename internal combustion models with odd numbers and electric cars with even numbers. Under the naming scheme the new A6 would have arrived as the new A7.

In terms of looks, the A6 Avant retains a lot of the proportions of its e-tron sibling, replete with the sleek sweptback profile, flowing roofline and prominent haunches. Even the flush fitting door handles are retained. The ICE A6 Avant, however, does get styling changes to the front and rear to give it a separate identity. The fascia is dominated by Audi’s trademarked oversized grille flanked by large, aggressive-looking air vents and single-piece headlamps, compared to the split headlamp design on the e-tron. The bonnet design, too, is unique to the combustion mode,l with different cuts and creases compared to the e-tron.

Down the sides, the new A6 features small differences to the Avant with tweaks to the bodylines along the lower doors and the mirror mounted on the doors rather than at the base of the A pillar. Moving to the rear, the ICE A6 Avant gets a redesigned tailgate along with a split lighting setup with the main headlamps and the rear lightbar separated by a body-coloured trim piece. The ICE A6 also gets a more aggressive rear bumper with a diffuser element and visible exhaust ports integrated into the lower edge.

Inside, the cabin design and layout are shared with the A6 e-tron, though there are some notable changes to the design. The dash top looks to have been redesigned with the internal combustion model seemingly lacking the ambient lighting at the base of the windshield. The co-driver display also gets a redesigned bezel, while the side aircon vent design has been tweaked. The door cards, too, feature a revised design that lacks the option for digital displays for camera-based wing mirrors. A lot of the control surfaces, however, are unchanged, including the electronic gear selector.



On the feature front, the internal combustion A6 Avant packs in a fair bit of tech, including a Bang and Olufsen sound system, a panoramic glass roof with transparency control, digital LED DRLS in the headlamps with configurable signatures, OLED taillamps with configurable light guides and more. Buyers also get the option for tech such as four-zone climate control, all-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension.





Moving to the engines, the A6 Avant will be offered with three engine options - the widely used VW Group 2.0-litre TDI turbo-diesel engine, a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol and a larger 3.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol V6 mill. The diesel mill pushes out 201 bhp and 400 Nm of torque while the 2.0 TFSI is good for 201 bhp and 340 Nm. The six-cylinder unit meanwhile pushes out 362 bhp and 550 Nm.



The diesel and six-cylinder mills also feature Audi’s 48V mild-hybrid plus (MHEV Plus) technology, offering an additional boost of up to 24 bhp and 230 Nm and offering limited low-speed maneuvering in all-electric mode. An automatic gearbox is offered as standard across all variants. The entry 2.0 TFSI variants are front-wheel drive only, with the TDI offered with the option of quattro all-wheel drive. The V6 petrol is all-wheel drive as standard.





Moving to the suspension, the A6 Avant is offered with standard, sport and adaptive air suspension. The former fitted as standard on the estate with the S-line variants getting Sport suspension that lowers ride height by 20 mm. Adaptive air suspension with adaptive damping is offered as an option, offering configurable ride height based on the drive mode and a suspension lift function to clear small obstacles on the road.



Moving to availability, Audi says that it is already accepting orders for the new A6 Avant in Europe, with deliveries scheduled to commence in May 2025. The Avant is due to be joined by an internal combustion A6 sedan as well, which will debut in the coming months