New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel SteeringHonda H’ness CB350 To Get New Colourways; Launch ImminentUltraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 LakhUltraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Benz E450 Review | Does The Six-Cylinder Make It A Driver's Car?Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering

The sixth-gen A6 Avant shares much of its design and tech with the A6 Avant e-tron that debuted in 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New internal combustion A6 sits on the Premium Platform Combustion architecture
  • Offered with four- and six-cylinder engine options
  • A6 sedan to debut in the coming months

Audi has unveiled the internal combustion A6 in Avant or estate bodystyle. Set to be sold in both estate and sedan bodystyles globally, the ICE A6 now enters its sixth generation and is underpinned by Audi’s new PPC architecture (Premium Platform Combustion) that debuted with the new A5 - the successor to the A4 - that arrived in global markets in 2024. The A6 is also the first model to debut from Audi after it reversed its decision to rename internal combustion models with odd numbers and electric cars with even numbers. Under the naming scheme the new A6 would have arrived as the new A7.

 

Also read: 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At Rs 2.49 Crore


New Audi A6 Avant

 

In terms of looks, the A6 Avant retains a lot of the proportions of its e-tron sibling, replete with the sleek sweptback profile, flowing roofline and prominent haunches. Even the flush fitting door handles are retained. The ICE A6 Avant, however, does get styling changes to the front and rear to give it a separate identity. The fascia is dominated by Audi’s trademarked oversized grille flanked by large, aggressive-looking air vents and single-piece headlamps, compared to the split headlamp design on the e-tron. The bonnet design, too, is unique to the combustion mode,l with different cuts and creases compared to the e-tron.

 

Also Read: Audi Bins New Odd-Even Naming Strategy For ICE And EV Models


New Audi A6 Avant 2

 

Down the sides, the new A6 features small differences to the Avant with tweaks to the bodylines along the lower doors and the mirror mounted on the doors rather than at the base of the A pillar. Moving to the rear, the ICE A6 Avant gets a redesigned tailgate along with a split lighting setup with the main headlamps and the rear lightbar separated by a body-coloured trim piece. The ICE A6 also gets a more aggressive rear bumper with a diffuser element and visible exhaust ports integrated into the lower edge.

New Audi A6 Avant 4

Inside, the cabin design and layout are shared with the A6 e-tron, though there are some notable changes to the design. The dash top looks to have been redesigned with the internal combustion model seemingly lacking the ambient lighting at the base of the windshield. The co-driver display also gets a redesigned bezel, while the side aircon vent design has been tweaked. The door cards, too, feature a revised design that lacks the option for digital displays for camera-based wing mirrors. A lot of the control surfaces, however, are unchanged, including the electronic gear selector.
 

Also read: Audi Q6 e-Tron Offroad Concept Unveiled; Gets Portal Axles, 45-Degree Gradeability
 

On the feature front, the internal combustion A6 Avant packs in a fair bit of tech, including a Bang and Olufsen sound system, a panoramic glass roof with transparency control, digital LED DRLS in the headlamps with configurable signatures, OLED taillamps with configurable light guides and more. Buyers also get the option for tech such as four-zone climate control, all-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension.


New Audi A6 Avant 5

 

Moving to the engines, the A6 Avant will be offered with three engine options - the widely used VW Group 2.0-litre TDI turbo-diesel engine, a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol and a larger 3.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol V6 mill. The diesel mill pushes out 201 bhp and 400 Nm of torque while the 2.0 TFSI is good for 201 bhp and 340 Nm. The six-cylinder unit meanwhile pushes out 362 bhp and 550 Nm. 
 

Also read: 2025 Audi Q5 Sportback SUV Unveiled
 

The diesel and six-cylinder mills also feature Audi’s 48V mild-hybrid plus (MHEV Plus) technology, offering an additional boost of up to 24 bhp and 230 Nm and offering limited low-speed maneuvering in all-electric mode. An automatic gearbox is offered as standard across all variants. The entry 2.0 TFSI variants are front-wheel drive only, with the TDI offered with the option of quattro all-wheel drive. The V6 petrol is all-wheel drive as standard.


New Audi A6 Avant 6

 

Moving to the suspension, the A6 Avant is offered with standard, sport and adaptive air suspension. The former fitted as standard on the estate with the S-line variants getting Sport suspension that lowers ride height by 20 mm. Adaptive air suspension with adaptive damping is offered as an option, offering configurable ride height based on the drive mode and a suspension lift function to clear small obstacles on the road.
 

Moving to availability, Audi says that it is already accepting orders for the new A6 Avant in Europe, with deliveries scheduled to commence in May 2025. The Avant is due to be joined by an internal combustion A6 sedan as well, which will debut in the coming months

# New Audi A6# Audi A6 Avant# Next-Gen Audi A6 Avant# New-Gen Audi A6 Avant# A6 Avant# 2025 Audi A6 Avant# 2025 Audi A6# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The extended variant of the A6 gets a striking design, a mild hybrid system and fully digital MMI touch response operating system.
    New Audi A6 Avant Breaks Cover
  • We expect the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series challenger to come to India by early next year.
    2019 Audi A6 Unveiled Ahead Of Geneva Debut
  • While Audi has not officially announced when it plans to unveil the next-generation A6, we expect it could happen as soon as next month at either the Geneva Motor Show or the New York Motor Show at the end of March.
    2019 Audi A6 Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The four-ringed master recently revealed the new Audi A6 range, and the refurbished model features styling revisions, upgraded lighting options, a new infotainment system and new transmissions. Audi is expected to bring in the updated A6 to India next year.
    Meet the New Audi A6 Range

Latest News

  • Underpinned by Volvo’s SPA2 platform, the ES90 is the sixth all-electric model in Volvo’s portfolio
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled
  • The sixth-gen A6 Avant shares much of its design and tech with the A6 Avant e-tron that debuted in 2024.
    New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering
  • New Black, Grey and Blue colour options with decals to be offered
    Honda H’ness CB350 To Get New Colourways; Launch Imminent
  • Ultraviolette has launched a new dual-purpose electric motorcycle named Shockwave; here are a few detailed shots of the bike.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Available only with automatic since launch – in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises – the Legender gets a third variant with a six-speed manual transmission with slightly less torque than automatic.
    Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh
  • The Tesseract is Ultraviolette’s first electric scooter and is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • The first 1000 units of the Shockwave will be sold at an introductory sticker price of Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom, followed by a retail price of Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • The Tesseract will be offered in three battery variants- 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh, with the 3.5 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 customers
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • It features a fresh design along with new cycle parts and updated electronics.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh
  • The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices

Research More on Audi A6

Audi A6
7.6

Audi A6

Starts at ₹ 64.41 - 70.79 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View A6 Specifications
View A6 Features

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved