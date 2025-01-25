Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton V4CRHonda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Audi Q6 e-Tron Offroad Concept Unveiled; Gets Portal Axles, 45-Degree Gradeability

One-off concept based on the Q6 e-tron claims to showcase the potential of the PPE platform and feature new in-house developed portal axles.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Concept features in-house developed portal axles
  • Ground clearance increased by 160 mm over standard Q6 e-tron
  • Audi claims peak torque of 13,400 Nm at the wheels

Audi has unveiled a hardcore off-road-focused concept based on its Q6 e-tron electric SUV rightly called the Q6 e-tron Offroad concept. The highlight feature of the one-off creation is without a doubt its ridiculously large ride height - 160 mm more than the standard Q6 - achieved via the use of in-house developed portal axles as well as the overly exaggerated fender flares to accommodate a 250 mm increase in track width. The bumpers too have been redesigned with the front bumper now housing additional auxiliary lighting which can also be found embedded in a purpose-built carrier on the roof.

 

Also read: Updated Audi RS Q8 To Be Launched In India On February 17
 

Audi Q6 e tron Offroad Concept 2

Audi says that the concept showcases the potential of the new PPE architecture that will underpin future large electric vehicles from the VW Group. As with the Q6 e-tron quattro, the concept features four-wheel-drive with electric motors at each axle developing a combined 380 kW (510 bhp) though Audi has not mentioned motor torque output.

Audi Q6 e tron Offroad Concept 1

Also read: New Audi Q7 Review: Familiar Recipe, Different Garnish

 

What Audi does say is that its ground-up developed portal axles - which are integrated into the wheel hub assemblies - have boosted combined peak torque at the wheels by 4,400 Nm to 13,400 Nm. The company claims that this has also helped to boost the vehicle's off-road abilities with the concept capable of tackling 45-degree inclines. Top speed however is reduced over its standard counterpart with the concept topping out at 175 kmph. The integration of the new portal axles have also meant changes to the vehicle’s suspension though no further details have been provided.

 

Also read: 2025 Audi Q5 Sportback SUV Unveiled
 

Audi Q6 e tron Offroad Concept 3

The one-off Offroad Concept will make its public debut on February 1 at the F.A.T. Ice Race in Austria.

# Audi# Audi Q6 e-Tron# Audi Q6# Audi Q6 EV# Audi Q6 E-Tron SUV# Audi Q6 Offroad Concept# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Audi had revealed back in July 2024 that the Brussels plant’s future was uncertain.
    End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025
  • The latest generation of the Q5 Sportback comes with the same powertrain options as the standard Q5
    2025 Audi Q5 Sportback SUV Unveiled
  • While the Q6 line-up was available for almost a year, the swanky sloping roofline version comes as the sixth all-electric offering in the Ingolstadt portfolio.
    Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres
  • The updated Q8 does bring with it some changes, but are they enough to freshen things up?
    Audi Q8 Facelift Review: Subtle Updates
  • The Q5 shifts to Audi’s new PPC architecture, which debuted on the new A5 and will be offered with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains.
    Third-Gen Audi Q5 Debuts With New Mild-Hybrid Powertrains, More Tech

Latest News

  • One-off concept based on the Q6 e-tron claims to showcase the potential of the PPE platform and feature new in-house developed portal axles.
    Audi Q6 e-Tron Offroad Concept Unveiled; Gets Portal Axles, 45-Degree Gradeability
  • Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle hits the 5 lakh unit sales milestone in little under 2.5 years.
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Cross 5 Lakh Units
  • Triumph will launch the new Speed Triple 1200 on January 27 and we expect the brand to announce prices for the Speed Twin 1200 RS as well.
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • Italian carmaker ended calendar year 2024 with its best-ever sales, reporting a 6 per cent growth over 2023.
    Lamborghini Ends 2024 With 10,687 Cars Sold; 113 Cars Delivered In India
  • The latest iteration of KTM's supersport appears to have a sharper and slightly redesigned fairing along with a restyled tail section.
    Third-Gen KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing
  • The carmaker cited rising input and operation costs as a reason to hike prices across all models.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1
  • The motorcycle is based on the same platform as the 390 Adventure S and 390 Duke
    Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed; Launch Soon
  • The 2025 edition of India’s highest-selling scooter now gets an idling start-stop system, a 4.2-inch TFT display, a USB C-Type charging port, and is now OBD2B compliant.
    2025 Honda Activa Launched At Rs 80,950
  • Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Sonet, the Syros is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options
    Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • Digital instrument cluster will offer the option to select from eight regional languages as the default language setting.
    Ather Rizta Z To Get Eight Regional Languages Via OTA Update

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Audi Q6 e-Tron Offroad Concept Unveiled; Gets Portal Axles, 45-Degree Gradeability
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved