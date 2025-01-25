Audi Q6 e-Tron Offroad Concept Unveiled; Gets Portal Axles, 45-Degree Gradeability

Audi has unveiled a hardcore off-road-focused concept based on its Q6 e-tron electric SUV rightly called the Q6 e-tron Offroad concept. The highlight feature of the one-off creation is without a doubt its ridiculously large ride height - 160 mm more than the standard Q6 - achieved via the use of in-house developed portal axles as well as the overly exaggerated fender flares to accommodate a 250 mm increase in track width. The bumpers too have been redesigned with the front bumper now housing additional auxiliary lighting which can also be found embedded in a purpose-built carrier on the roof.

Audi says that the concept showcases the potential of the new PPE architecture that will underpin future large electric vehicles from the VW Group. As with the Q6 e-tron quattro, the concept features four-wheel-drive with electric motors at each axle developing a combined 380 kW (510 bhp) though Audi has not mentioned motor torque output.

What Audi does say is that its ground-up developed portal axles - which are integrated into the wheel hub assemblies - have boosted combined peak torque at the wheels by 4,400 Nm to 13,400 Nm. The company claims that this has also helped to boost the vehicle's off-road abilities with the concept capable of tackling 45-degree inclines. Top speed however is reduced over its standard counterpart with the concept topping out at 175 kmph. The integration of the new portal axles have also meant changes to the vehicle’s suspension though no further details have been provided.

The one-off Offroad Concept will make its public debut on February 1 at the F.A.T. Ice Race in Austria.