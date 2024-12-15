New Audi Q7 Review: Familiar Recipe, Different Garnish

Introduction

Not many full-size luxury and premium SUVs can flaunt themself as being a household name in India. And then there’s the Q7. I call it a household name because even if someone who isn’t very familiar with cars knows what a Q7 is. Maybe because, at some point in time, one of their favourite celebrities was driving a Q7. They must have seen them getting down the Q7 at a red-carpet event. The Q7 and India have a close affinity. I still remember seeing my first Q7 on the street - it looked massive, grand, and oh-so regal! Fast-forward two decades and Audi India has now launched the 2025 Audi Q7. It’s not a new generation but a second major facelift of the second generation.

Also Read: 2025 Audi Q7 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 88.66 Lakh

Now the second generation was launched in India back in 2015. Then the first facelift arrived in late 2021, owing to the pandemic. Now, this should have been the right time to get the third-generation Q7 right? But for many obvious reasons, that’s not happening yet. That cleared out, this is a new and updated Q7 that you can buy in India right now. And is it still relevant for someone who is looking to buy a luxury flagship SUV, under one crore rupees?

All the Updates

For this update, the changes might be very subtle and only recognisable if you are a true hardcore Audi fan. But if you are not, let’s give you a rundown of everything new here. First up, you get a new front grille which is a single-piece unit housing vertical inlay. It also houses the new 2D Audi logo and two large sensors which you might think is for ADAS, but there’s no ADAS here, more on it later. Flanking the grille are the redesigned headlamps with Audi’s Matrix LEDs and a similar lighting signature seen on the Q8. Lower down, the functional air-intakes are also new and go well with the latest design language of the car. You also get bigger 20-inch wheels which are finished in all-silver and we wish there was a better design available as an option, but that’s not the case.

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Review

At the back, there’s a new lighting signature for the tail lamps as well as functional trapezoidal exhaust tips. You have five colour options to choose from and two cabin themes - brown and beige. Talking about the cabin, there are little to no changes here. Keen-eyed purists will notice a newer wooden inlay and a slightly updated interface to Audi’s MMI system.

Still a Quintsential Audi Flagship

But, keeping these little updates aside, this one is still a Q7. It’s one of the few cars that is recognisable as its own, no brand identity is required - they are a brand in themselves. The Q7 is one such car in India. Now it might be a bit lost in the wave of large SUVs that you can buy right now. But the Q7 is still large. Which means it has a road presence. Everything that makes it a Q7 be it the shape, proportion, and dimension has aged well, if you ask me. Even on the inside, the cabin is spacious. While the front is where owners prefer to sit - says Audi - space here in the second row is generous, to say the least. And it’s also got a third row.

Sure, it might not be very spacious for a full-size adult over long distances. But it’s still usable and can be folded up/down electronically at a push of a button. Also, if you look at the competition - the direct rivals - BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Range Rover Velar are all two-row, five-seater only. It’s only the Volvo XC90 and the Land Rover Discovery that gets you three rows for the same price as the Q7.

Driving Dynamics

No changes have been made to the powertrain with this second facelift. So you have the familiar 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 making a handsome 340bhp and 500Nm. Audi claims a 0-100kmph time of just 5.6 seconds, which is an improvement over the previous version’s 5.9 seconds. I don't know how those 0.3 seconds are shaved off, but the engine feels smooth. It's free from any vibrations and there's ample grunt to move around at city speed. There is a bit of a turbo lag when you want to go faster but this engine is well-balanced for your everyday usability and intercity travels.

There are many drive modes here - two dedicated to off-road. Apart from that, there's eco and comfort and sport, which goes by the name “dynamic”. In this mode, the throttle response, the steering and suspension all undergo a noticeable change, especially when you go from efficiency to dynamic. It firms up in the latter, but I wish the comfort mode offered a slightly more pliant ride. As for the steering, although it’s light for such a huge car, it is helpful when manoeuvring it around in the city's confines. The Q7 also comes with Quattro AWD as standard. We haven't gotten a chance to take it off-road, but we know it is capable when roads start to disappear.

On the flipside, the staple 3.0-litre V6 diesel is still on sale internationally and the Q7 in India will not get that engine anymore. But crucially, the competition, including the GLE, X5, and the Land Rover, do offer diesel powertrain options. Albeit these alternatives are more expensive, if you want a diesel, it automatically rules out the Q7.

Features

When it comes to the feature list, the Q7 comes decently decked up with a long list of equipment. You get matrix lamps, AWD hardware, air suspension, a large panoramic sunroof, an electric tailgate, electric front seats, ambient lighting, a touchscreen for the 4-zone climate control, an ionizer with perfume dispenser, Audi’s proprietary phone box, and a 730 Watt 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system. You also get a 360-degree camera, eight airbags, automatic parking, and cruise control.

But despite costing so much, the Q7 even with its second update doesn’t come with ADAS. It has a lane departure warning, but no lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, or even autonomous braking. Cars costing a quarter of its price are offering these features today. Now Audi says, the Q7 has the potential but India is not ready for it, and hence they are not providing it. Not a good move. Secondly, there’s no seat heating or ventilation, no memory function, and even the second row could offer electric seat adjustment and seat massager as well. It also needs to be pointed out that, the previous version came with an optional rear seat entertainment screen. That's not offered here. So overall, Audi needs to realise that the goalpost has moved, and a veteran like Q7 shouldn’t be caught behind.

Conclusion

And that’s all the updates for the Q7. You know, Audi says, 60 per cent of the Q7 buyers are repeat customers. So if you happen to own a Q7 right now, be it the first-gen, first-gen facelift, second-gen, or even the second-gen facelift, and want the newest one - this is it. There’s no denying the fact that the Q7 needs a generation change. And a new generation is coming in a couple of years. It will undergo a bit of platform change, accommodate a hybrid powertrain, and take a lot of inspiration from the electric E-Tron line-up. Also, it will be the last ICE-powered Q7. In comparison to it, this Q7 feels like a candle at a neon festival.

Also Read: India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing

But this 2025 Q7 still carries on its strong traits – it is good to drive, has a spacious and decently decked up cabin and current Audi purists in India still have a good flagship SUV to buy that’s also an all-rounder. Because the Q8 is focused more on sportier customers. What the Q7 lacks is the choice of diesel. And the fact that this one has a shelf life of two more years before the radically changed Q7 arrives. But if you still want one, do get the Q7 of course. Because it indeed is a household name.